A year in videos: A look at amNY’s most viral content of 2025

Here’s a look at some of the video content that resonated with amNY’s audience this year.

From record-breaking summer temperatures to a heated mayoral race, 2025 had New Yorkers fired up all year long. Throughout it all, amNY maintained a consistent presence across social media platforms, striving for or a balance between informing, entertaining, and connecting through footage. Here is what resonated with you most:

1. Pug Kuma Marching Through the Halloween Dog Parade

Dressed in a Darth Vader costume, with Stormtrooper balloons attached to its rear, Pug Kuma was seen proudly strutting through Tompkins Square, reminding passersby and online followers alike to pause, look down, and smile.

2. Brad Lander, NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate, Arrested at Immigration Court

Lander, in the midst of escorting an immigrant whose case has been dismissed, is shown handcuffed by undercover ICE agents and disputing the legality of the arrest; one of this year’s many incidents of contested immigration enforcement.

3. Jake Dell, Katz’s Delicatessen Owner, About Why Their Thick-Cut Fries Haven’t Changed in Decades

The age-old dispute over which fry type reigns supreme has carried into 2025. In an interview commemorating National French Fry Day, Jake Dell deems Katz’s steak-cut fries the classic, nostalgic choice—crispy on the outside, tender on the inside with every bite.

4. Big Daddy Marc on His First Fanatics Fest

What’s better than one famous face? Four of them! In this clip, Big Daddy Marc, known for his pro‑wrestling theme covers on TikTok, shares the thrill of seeing his WWE idols—John Cena, CM Punk, and Randy Orton—at the annual sports fandom festival at the Javits Center.

5. Ranking of One Bite Pizza Fest Slices

In a city that never sleeps, there’s always time for more pizza. Our critic pits gooey cheese pulls against perfectly charred crusts to help viewers navigate the offerings of legendary New York establishments showcased at Dave Portnoy’s viral pizza sampling event at Randall’s Island Park.

6. Taste Test of Citi Field Foods

The Mets’ 2025 might have been underwhelming for the fans but their seasonal menu hit every time. From loaded fries, fiesta burgers, and cheese steaks to cinnamon bun egg rolls and chocolate covered strawberry cups, whatever you chose, your taste buds were guaranteed a win.

7. Preview of Carl Radke’s Soft Bar + Café

Capitalizing on the cultural shift towards sober curiosity, Radke, former “Summer House” star, launched a non-alcoholic bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn—“a playground for any kind of adjacent health and wellness.” Featuring beverages packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and amino-acids, the menu seeks to promote abstinence in a way that can be enjoyed and celebrated communally.

8. Woman Accused of Stabbing Postal Worker to Death Arrested

In this footage from outside of the 28th Precinct, 24-year-old Jaia Cruz is seen escorted by law enforcement into a police vehicle. Later in the year, she was charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to 15 years in prison, in the death of mailman Ray Hodges—a stabbing incident that escalated from an argument in a sandwich line on January 2, 2025.

9. Knicks Watch Party Celebration

Captured in aerial shot, hundreds of Knicks fans erupt with noise and cheer in the streets of New York, as Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons unfolds on a large, public screen.

10. Jose Cruz’s “World Needs Love Tour”

Spreading hope and positivity one cardboard sign at a time, the creator and founder of the “World Needs Love Tour” reiterated his mission on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Having earned social media fame for traveling around the country with handwritten posters of intimate admissions and affirmations, Cruz hopes to destigmatize mental illness and connect with those struggling in silence. Back in his hometown, where small gestures of kindness can get lost amid the hustle and bustle, he said “New York City is the greatest city in the world, and I just want to make sure that, when people come here, they feel love.”