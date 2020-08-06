Con Edison continues to restore power and clear roads in aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Con Edison is continuing to work to restore power for thousands of New Yorkers without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.

In 36 hours, Con Edison reached the halfway mark in restorations following Isaias’ winds and rain that brought down thousands of trees, 78 poles and other equipment, causing over 580 road closures and approximately 300,000 customer outages. As of 7 a.m. on Aug. 6, a fresh shift of Con Edison employees will continue the forward momentum of assessing damage, providing site safety, restoring power, and clearing trees and downed wires.

It is expected that power will be completely restored by Sunday night.

“This storm’s impact to the tri-state area was historic,” said Matthew Ketschke, Con Edison senior vice president of Customer Energy Solutions. “We are making significant progress as we work around the clock to restore power. New Yorkers are depending on us.”

More than 34,000 customers have gotten service back in Queens with about 36,000 still out. In Brooklyn, power has been restored about 27,000 customers with about 4,400 remaining out and in Staten Island, the company has restored more than 44,000 customers with about 13,000 still out. In the Bronx, crews have restored more than 10,000 customers and about 19,800 are out of service.

Crews are continuing to work with local municipalities to help clear out downed trees and wires. Con Edison employees will distribute 40,000 pounds of ice to customers at six locations: two in Westchester; and one each in the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn.

You can report an outage to and check restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, or with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).