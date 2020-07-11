Fay fades away into tropical depression after pummeling New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Former Tropical Storm Fay weakened to a tropical depression over southeastern New York state early on Saturday and morphed into a post-tropical low pressure system later in the morning that’s expected to dissipate on Sunday, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm prompted the White House to postpone a campaign rally that President Donald Trump had planned to hold in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday night. The event will take place in “a week or two,” the White House said on Friday.

Fay made landfall on Friday near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to an earlier bulletin issued by the NHC.

The last advisory on Fay, issued at 2 a.m. on July 11, had the storm center located about 50 miles north of New York City, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The center of the storm would move across portions of eastern New York on Saturday morning and then across western New England into southeastern Canada later in the day and night, the NHC said.

On Friday, Fay delivered more than two inches of rain across New York City as well as strong winds. The storm caused some flooding problems in vulnerable areas of the city.