First snowfall of the season blankets NYC; winter weather advisory remains in effect

New Yorkers woke up to a snowy morning on Sunday, with several inches of the white stuff having already blanketed parts of the city by 8 a.m.

Snowfall will continue throughout the morning and afternoon, with the heaviest expected to fall before noon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a winter weather advisory in effect throughout the metro area until 1 p.m. today.

Total snow accumulations are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches; however, some areas may receive as much as 6 inches.

The NWS said the snowfall will result in hazardous road conditions, with snow-covered and slick roads throughout the morning.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” meteorologists at the service said.

Temperatures on Sunday are not expected to get above freezing, with a high of 32 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. While snow is not in the forecast for Monday’s morning and afternoon commute, temperatures will remain at freezing, with a low of 24 degrees, increasing the potential for icing conditions on the streets and sidewalks.

Property owners need to do their part to keep their sidewalks passable. Under city law, they have until four 4 hours after the snow ends to clear their sidewalks. Anyone who fails to comply risks a fine of between $100 and $150.

Meanwhile, the NYC Emergency Management has been tracking the coastal storm, which brought the season’s first accumulating snow to the Big Apple. Ground and air transportation were already impacted on Sunday.

The city’s 1, A and R trains were experiencing delays as of 8 a.m. Some flights arriving at LaGuardia Airport have been delayed by over two hours due to snow and ice conditions, the FAA reported on Sunday. Some departing flights may be affected, too, the agency said.

Some arriving and departing flights may also be delayed at JFK Airport, according to the FAA.

For more information about the weather, visit nyc.gov or call 311.