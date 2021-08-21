Here comes Henri: NYC set to get soaking, some storm surge from potential hurricane

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City is bracing for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to make landfall Sunday on eastern Long Island as the first hurricane to do so in 36 years.

Though it remained a tropical storm sitting off the Carolina coast as of Saturday morning, Henri is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it continues its northern move up the Eastern Seaboard.

Suffolk County is under a hurricane warning, and New York City and Nassau County are under a tropical storm warning for the indirect impacts of Henri — namely heavy rain (3 to 6 inches possible between Saturday night and Monday morning), strong winds and a potential for storm surge for shorelines along the Long Island Sound in northern Queens and the Bronx.

Thus far, the city hasn’t ordered evacuations for any coastal areas. The National Weather Service indicated Saturday that the storm surge would potentially cause major beach erosion and damage to marine infrastructure (dunes, piers, docks, boardwalks, etc.).

New York City ordered all beaches closed Sunday and Monday, Aug. 22-23, because of the strong waves expected from Henri. The city’s Emergency Management Department advised residents to remain home Sunday due to the severe weather potential — or to take public transportation if they must travel tomorrow.

As of 5:30 a.m. Aug. 21, Henri’s center of circulation sat about 555 miles south of Montauk Point. The latest forecast indicates that the storm will intensify as it climbs north, and will make landfall as a hurricane on or about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Long Island — likely near the Hamptons.

Long Island hasn’t received a direct hit from a hurricane since Gloria struck in 1985. The category 1 storm devastated the island’s power grid, and it took weeks for it to be restored; PSEG Long Island warned Friday that it could take up to a week to 10 days to fully restore power if parts of Long Island suffered a similar hit from Henri.

As it makes landfall Sunday, Henri’s expected to continue a northwesterly turn and slow down; the center of circulation will likely sit over the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York about 2 a.m. Monday morning. Henri’s remnants will then turn east and crawl through New England over the following 24-36 hours before finally going back out to sea.

Henri’s rains could begin falling across New York City as early as Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The wind will also pick up; the Five Boroughs will likely experience tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph for much of the day Sunday, with higher gusts possible.

Parts of the city can expect to see between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in isolated spots. As with any tropical system, Henri has the potential for spawning strong thunderstorms and even isolated tornadoes.

Some New York City areas could suffer power outages due to the storm. Con Edison says they are monitoring the storm and have 1,500 mutual aid workers on standby ready to respond to power outages beginning Sunday morning.

Areas with overhead power lines may be particularly vulnerable to power outages due to high winds toppling lines and tree limbs. If you see downed power lines, do not touch them; call Con Edison at 800-75-CONED. You can also use that same number to report power outages.

“The priority for restoration will be critical customer facilities that have an impact on the public, such as mass transit, hospitals, police and fire stations, and sewage and water-pumping stations,” according to a Con Edison statement. “Crews will then prioritize repairs that will provide power to the largest numbers of customers as quickly as possible, then move on to restore smaller groups and individual customers.”

The city’s Emergency Management Department advises residents to have batteries, flashlights and a hand-powered radio in case of an outage, and turn all refrigerators and freezers to a lower setting. If you have a generator, do not use it inside the home.

Call 911 if you or someone you love has a disability that requires life-sustaining equipment, and suffers a power outage.

The Emergency Management Department also offers these general hurricane safety tips:

• If you live in a flood-prone area, keep materials, such as sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber on hand to help protect your home.

• If you have a disability or access or functional need, make sure your plan addresses how your needs may affect your ability to evacuate, shelter in place, or communicate with emergency workers. Arrange help from family, friends, or service providers if you will need assistance.

• When outside, avoid walking and driving through flooded areas. As few as six inches of moving water can knock a person over. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. One or two feet of water can carry away a vehicle.

• Stay out of any building if it is surrounded by floodwaters.

• If you see downed electrical wires, do not go near them. Never attempt to move or touch them with any object. Be mindful that tree limbs, leaves, or water can cover downed wires from view. Always stay away from downed power lines because they could be live.

• Report downed wires immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you are in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel.