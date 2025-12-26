The Big Apple is getting ready to bundle up as New York City is in for some snow this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to begin after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, with a high of 34° and wind chill values between 15 and 20. Snowy conditions are expected to continue throughout the night into Saturday, Dec. 27, accumulating 4 to 8 inches, with temperatures reaching a low of 30° and wind chill values between 20 and 25.

There is a 40% chance of snow continuing before 1 p.m. on Saturday, with it slowing down that afternoon. After some clear skies, there is a 90% chance of rain on Sunday, Dec. 28.

New Yorkers can expect delays in their holiday travel as well as hazardous travel conditions during the snowfall. City agencies are preparing for the storm in an effort to prevent major travel issues and power outages. New Yorkers are advised to limit travel and stay inside during periods of severe weather, but if you must travel, utilize mass transit when possible and exercise caution.

“As New Yorkers continue to celebrate the holidays and prepare to celebrate the new year, they should also prepare for hazardous travel conditions Friday into Saturday,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City agencies have been coordinating and are prepared for the winter weather system, and we continue to monitor conditions closely. New Yorkers should all prepare — avoid driving if possible and give yourself extra travel time with public transit if you do need to travel, stay alert to changing conditions, and sign up for Notify NYC for real-time information updates. Thank you to the tireless public servants who are keeping us safe.”

To prepare for the storm, NYCEM has activated the City’s Winter Weather Emergency Plan. The city’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY) will issue a Snow Alert and is pre-deploying hundreds of salt spreaders to pretreat roadways ahead of the snowfall, with plows at the ready to deploy citywide as needed. During a Snow Alert, DSNY coordinates closely with NYCEM and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to carry out snow-clearing operations.

“Many New Yorkers will be traveling or spending time with friends and family this holiday weekend,” said NYCEM Commissioner Zach Iscol. “I want to thank the sanitation crews, emergency managers, and city workers who will be out in the cold, through Christmas and this holiday weekend, preparing for and responding to these conditions. Snow Friday night into Saturday may make travel hazardous, so we’re asking New Yorkers to plan ahead, limit travel when possible, and give our crews room to operate.”

“This forecast calls for snow during what is already a heavy travel weekend. DSNY began our operations well in advance of this storm, and we are ready for whatever comes our way – but please stay off the roads, and know that collection delays are possible as we work to get roads safe and clear,” said Javier Lojan, Acting Commissioner, NYC Sanitation.