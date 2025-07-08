New York City officials on Tuesday urged residents to prepare for extreme heat and potential flooding while also announcing support for Texas communities devastated by deadly storms and historic flooding.

“The entire team wants to send our prayers to those in Texas,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “Those extreme weather patterns not only can be an inconvenience but it could also take lives.”

Adams noted that extreme heat is the top weather-related cause of death in New York City.

“Extreme heat is the top death-related weather emergency that we have in our city and so it’s our goal always to prepare New Yorkers,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. “We will see high heat and humidity and expect to see temperatures in the 90s and feel like it’s almost 100,” Adams said. “This is some serious heat and we should take precautions.”

In addition to the heat, New York City faces the risk of flash flooding. The National Weather Service has placed NYC on flood watch from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening and we can see rainfall of one to three inches with higher amounts possible in some areas,” Adams said. The storms are particularly dangerous as they could produce torrential downpours leading to flash flooding.

The mayor announced that NYC has prepared and activated a flash flood plan. Emergency crews will be monitoring the situation and will be on the lookout to address downed trees and power lines.

“We will have you covered and we will have your backs,” Adams said.

He urged New Yorkers to stay hydrated and visit pools or cooling centers. For those working outdoors, he recommended taking breaks and staying in the shade. He also encouraged residents to check on neighbors, limit electricity use, and use fire hydrants properly.

Adams also advised New Yorkers to minimize travel due to thunderstorms and, if necessary, to use public transportation. He cautioned against driving or walking through floodwaters, saying, “It can be extremely dangerous and unpredictable.” He noted that the depth of water during floods is often unknown, which can pose serious risks.

Beyond local concerns, Adams highlighted New York’s assistance to Texas, which is recovering from devastating floods. “We know this has been a painful moment for so many in the Lone Star State and we have seen the devastation, the lives lost, the homes, and the communities underwater,” Adams said. “In times of need, NYC is always there to lend a hand.”

Adams added that New York has deployed two members of the NY task force to support those affected by the floods in Texas. “We are ready to send more personnel and equipment if asked,” he said.

Commissioner Zachary Iscol praised the mayor’s commitment to stepping up in times of crisis.

“The mayor always reaches out and always has a question, which is ‘what can we do to help,’” Iscol said. “And as the mayor said, we’re currently deploying two members in your task force. One will be deploying to assist with federal response.”

Iscol confirmed that the team includes Dr. Gary Gonzalez, an FDNY doctor who will be serving as a deputy medical officer on FEMA’s support team, and Detective Scott Mateyaschuk of the NYPD Special Operations Division, who will be serving as the division group supervisor, coordinating canine search operations for the incident support team. Both departed Tuesday morning for Texas. They will be assisting with search and recovery operations there.

“And as the mayor said, we’re also standing by to provide any additional support that is needed on future deployments,” Iscol said. “New York stands with Texas, as always.”

Turning back to local weather concerns, Iscol reminded New Yorkers without air conditioning to find cooling centers by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/beat-the-heat. He added that some cooling centers accept pets and that service animals are allowed at all cooling centers.

Iscol said assistance is also available for people with disabilities through 311, and the city is sharing information with summer youth programs to keep children safe during the heat.

Iscol urged New Yorkers to stay vigilant, especially as the threat of flooding looms.

“Make sure that you’re not walking or driving through flood waters. If you see a flooded street, turn around and find another way,” he said. “If you live in a basement apartment, take extra care. Make sure you’re monitoring the forecast, that you’re signed up for alerts, and that you know that you have a plan in place to get to higher ground should you need to.”

“Planning ahead now so you know where you can go during an emergency is critical,” Iscol said.