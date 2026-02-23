NYC BLIZZARD: How much snow has fallen across NYC during this historic winter storm?

A man uses a snowblower during the NYC Blizzard on Feb. 22, 2026.

The NYC Blizzard of 2026 is doing everything forecasters had said it would this weekend, dumping huge amounts of snow across the five boroughs and bringing the city to a near standstill.

At least 15 inches of snow was reported at multiple National Weather Service reporting sites as of 7 a.m. Monday morning with heavy bands of the white stuff forecast to continue battering the Big Apple for several more hours.

The flakes began falling midday Sunday and grew in intensity after nightfall. The winds picked up; Midtown Manhattan reported a peak wind gust of 47 mph just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 23. The blizzard reduced visibility to a 1/4 mile or less in many spots.

Meanwhile, the citywide travel ban Mayor Zohran Mamdani imposed Sunday remains in effect through at least noon Monday. Public schools are closed and having a traditional snow day.

More than 5,000 Sanitation Department plows and salt spreaders are clearing the streets across the five boroughs. As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, the PlowNYC tracker indicated a majority of streets citywide had been plowed at least once over the previous hour.

New Yorkers are advised not to travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.

Here’s a rundown of the NWS-reported snowfall totals as of Monday morning:

Coney Island, Brooklyn: 16 inches as of 5:43 a.m.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 15.3 inches as of 5:40 a.m.

Central Park, Manhattan: 15.1 inches as of 7 a.m.

LaGuardia Airport, Queens: 15.1 inches as of 7 a.m.

JFK Airport, Queens: 15 inches as of 7 a.m.

Mott Haven, Bronx: 15 inches as of 3:30 a.m.

Grasmere, Staten Island: 12.7 inches as of 3:30 a.m.

Washington Heights, Manhattan: 12 inches as of 2:47 a.m.

Little Neck, Queens: 11 inches as of 5:30 a.m.

Stay tuned to amNY.com throughout the day Monday for more blizzard coverage.