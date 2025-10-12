Coastal storm warning: NYC under state of emergency with heavy rain, wind and shore flooding expected

NYC umbrellas will be put to the test by an approaching storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Sunday for the city’s five boroughs, as a major coastal storm moves into the region.

The nor’easter is expected to bring isolated coastal flooding along the shore as well as heavy rain — between 1.5 and 3 inches are possible — and wind gusts exceeding 40 mph at times through Monday afternoon.

The state of emergency enables New York’s government to mobilize and respond quickly to any storm-related emergencies, from power outages to flooding and other related issues. Utility companies such as Con Edison have already dispatched more than 1,600 additional workers across New York City, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Long Island, according to Hochul.

Meanwhile, the city is under several storm-related weather advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service, which underscore the expected storm severity.

A wind advisory is in effect for New York City through 6 p.m. Monday. Sustained winds are expected to reach 20 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph at times. Combined with saturated ground from the expected rainfall, the conditions are prime for falling trees and power lines, especially in areas of the city served by overhead wires.

Visit coned.com or call 800-75-CONED to report any outages or check on the repair status.

The anticipated wind forecast also led the MTA to ban all empty tractor-trailers from its bridges from 3 p.m. on Sunday until the storm clears.

Coastal areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island are also under a coastal flood warning until 6 p.m. Monday. Low-lying areas near the shoreline may see inundation of between 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 feet during high tide cycles. The flooding will likely strike basements, parking lots and front lawns.

Despite the expected storm, Monday’s Columbus Day Parade along 5th Avenue in Midtown is still scheduled to take place at noon. Because Monday is a legal holiday in New York for Columbus Day, Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, alternate-side parking rules are suspended.