How much snow did NYC get? Here are some totals from the city’s biggest storm in nearly four years

The after-Christmas storm turned New York City into a “Winter Wonderland” between Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing up to four inches of the white stuff.

Snow has stopped falling across much of New York City on Saturday morning after the five boroughs experienced their heaviest snowstorm of the 2025-26 winter season to date.

The after-Christmas storm turned the city into a “Winter Wonderland” between Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing up to four inches of the white stuff. Heavier snow totals were reported in the far northern suburbs and out east on Long Island, where some areas got 6 inches or more.

Central Park reported 4.3 inches of snow on the ground as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning. That marks the most snow received in one storm since late January 2022. It’s also the second time this month that Central Park received measurable snowfall; a Dec. 14-15 storm dropped about 2 inches of the white stuff.

The Sanitation Department’s plows and salt trucks are hard at work clearing the streets. The city’s Emergency Management department advised drivers to exercise caution while out on the roads as secondary streets, in particular, were still “snow-covered and hazardous” as of 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27. You can track how recently plows have visited your local streets on the DSNY’s PlowNYC tracker.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are also beginning the process of shoveling away snow from the sidewalks in front of their homes, businesses and apartment buildings. By law, property owners have until four hours after the final flakes fall in a snowstorm to clear out a path. Anyone who fails to comply risks a fine of between $100 and $150.

Here are the snow totals reported in the city, according to the National Weather Service:

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn: 3.1″

Central Park, Manhattan: 4.3″

Fordham, Bronx: 4.3″

JFK Airport, Queens: 4.1″

LaGuardia Airport, Queens: 4.”

Howard Beach, Queens: 4.6″

Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 4.3″

Though the snow will stick around Saturday — temperatures are not expected to get above 33 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service — the remnants of the storm could be gone by Monday, with rain and an expected high of 50 degrees forecast.