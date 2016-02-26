NYC weather: Sunny skies, chilly temps expected this weekend

Netflix and wind chill?

You may as well queue up the streaming service and catch up on some TV because the National Weather Service is forecasting a chilly few days.

Friday will be sunny but cold, with temperatures around 34 degrees during the day, though it will feel like 20-25 degrees due to the wind chill. Friday evening will bring colder temperatures still, with lows expected around 23 degrees.

Saturday will also bring sunny skies but a lower wind chill; it’s expected to be about 41 degrees but will feel like it’s between 15 and 25 degrees out.

Sunday will be warmer, with an expected high of 54 degrees during the day and a low of 44 degrees at night.