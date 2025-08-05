Enough already! Second NJ earthquake in three days shakes up NYC

Another earthquake struck New Jersey, shaking up NYC in the process.

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Tuesday, the second in three days that caused tremors across parts of the state and New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The minor earthquake occurred at 12:11 p.m. on Aug. 5 near Hillsdale, N.J., which is mere miles away from Manhattan. The extent of any damage, if any, is unknown.

Residents in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx reported feeling some weak tremors, according to USGS data.

The earthquake came just three days after another minor earthquake on Saturday in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., which is less than 12 miles from Hillsdale.

According to Jack Drake, a meteorologist based in Danbury, CT, Tuesday’s earthquake was likely an aftershock of the Saturday event.

Though the earthquakes were unusual for the northeast, they are not unheard of. In April 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in New Jersey jolted the region. The 2024 earthquake was the largest to affect New York City since an 1884 quake, the USGS said at the time.

The Aug. 2 earthquake was the result of shallow faultline movements, the USGS said in a statement at the time.

“Although this event did not occur near a plate boundary, such “intraplate” earthquakes can and do occur,” the USGS wrote. “While this earthquake is relatively small globally, earthquakes of this magnitude are commonly widely felt in the eastern United States because of efficient seismic wave propagation in the region.”

Earthquakes of 3.0 and 2.7 magnitude are generally not dangerous and rarely cause major damage, according to experts.

This is a developing story and may be updated.