WINTER STORM: How much snow has already fallen across NYC?

Most NYC neighborhoods already have at least a half-foot of snow on the ground during the ongoing winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest report from Central Park had 10.6 inches of snow on the ground as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25. The highest total in the city thus far, according to the unofficial data, can be found in the southeast Bronx; Fordham came in with a reported 13.5 inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

JFK and LaGuardia Airports reported about 9.5 inches of snow on the ground as of 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The snow is expected to continue through this evening and may transition into a period of a wintry mix of snow and sleet. When the snow began falling early on Sunday morning, most forecasters predicted city snow totals of between 6 and 12 inches.

Here’s a rundown of NWS-reported snowfall totals across the city on Sunday:

Fordham, Bronx: 13.5 inches as of 7 p.m.

Washington Heights, Manhattan: 13.1 inches as of 6 p.m.

Westerleigh, Staten Island: 12.5 inches as of 5:42 p.m.

Dongan Hills, Staten Island: 12.5 inches as of 5:30 p.m.

Throgs Neck Bridge, Bronx: 11.3 inches at 4:16 p.m.

Williamsburg, Brooklyn: 11.3 inches as of 7:30 p.m.

Central Park, Manhattan: 10.6 inches as of 7 p.m.

Bellerose, Queens: 10.5 inches as of 5:10 p.m.

Astoria, Queens: 10.1 inches as of 6:15 p.m.

Annadale, Staten Island: 10 inches as of 5:27 p.m.

JFK Airport, Queens: 9.5 inches as of 7 p.m.

Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn: 9.5 inches as of 3:06 p.m.

Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn: 9.5 inches as of 3 p.m.

LaGuardia Airport, Queens: 9.4 inches as of 7 p.m.

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn: 8.4 inches as of 3:07 p.m.

Crown Heights, Brooklyn: 8 inches as of 6:51 p.m.

