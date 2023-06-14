Quantcast
Rick McGuire: The Founder of What Is New York

By
Rick McGuire

Rick McGuire is the founder of some of the most followed social media accounts covering New York City including Subway CreaturesWhat is New YorkWhat New York Eats and What New York Wears. This video interview with amNY talks with him about how he got started and some of the craziest things he’s seen. Rick is a professional people watcher who started his first website in 2011. Watch the video to learn more about him, how he started and the partnership creating amNY x What Is New York Newsletter.

