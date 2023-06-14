Rick McGuire: The Founder of What Is New York

INSERT FULL VIDEO OF RICK INTERVIEW FROM JASON
Rick McGuire is the founder of some of the most followed social media accounts covering New York City including Subway Creatures, What is New York, What New York Eats and What New York Wears. This video interview with amNY talks with him about how he got started and some of the craziest things he’s seen. Rick is a professional people watcher who started his first website in 2011. Watch the video to learn more about him, how he started and the partnership creating amNY x What Is New York Newsletter.