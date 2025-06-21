Trump says US bombs Iran nuclear sites in ‘very successful attack’

The bombing came after B-2 bombers were deployed to Guam earlier Saturday, according to U.S. sources. A U.S. official told Reuters that B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran had been successfully carried out, including at Fordow.

In a posting on Truth Social, Trump added, “All planes are safely on their way home,” and he congratulated “our great American Warriors.” He ended his post saying, “Now is the time for peace.”

The action follows more than a week of aerial combat between Israel and Iran that has caused deaths and injuries in both nations.

Israel launched attacks on Iran in an effort to eliminate what it called the threat of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Diplomatic efforts by Western countries to halt the escalating conflict have so far failed.

In another social media post, Trump said, “Fordow is gone.” He appeared to be referring to the underground nuclear facility near Natanz.

It remains unclear whether Israeli forces participated in this latest round of bombings, which marked a significant expansion of the conflict.