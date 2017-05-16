A day at the beach isn't complete without the perfect meal.

Kitchen 21, Coney Island's newest eatery, is a five-in-one restaurant, featuring the Parachute Bar, Community Clam Bar, Test Kitchen, The Café and Boardwalk & Vine. Whether you're looking to grab a quick bite before heading back to the waves, or need a nightcap after a day well-spent in the sun, this eatery, located at 3052 W. 21st St., is looking to please anyone who steps into the airy, warehouse-like space.

General manager Jim Coughlin showed amNewYork around the space ahead of its May 21 opening, just in time for the Brooklyn Half Marathon, which, as usual, ends at the Coney Island boardwalk.

The large ground floor holds the casual café, the bar, a raw bar featuring community seating for snacking on oysters, and Test Kitchen, the à la carte option for those who want a full meal, with dishes like roasted fish, lump crabcakes and a grilled pork porterhouse on the menu.

The Café, which serves up lunch bites like an organic kale salad, a lobster roll and empanadas, also includes an option for those looking for a truly lazy beach day, Coughlin said.

"It will also serve picnic baskets that can be delivered to you right on the beach," he said.

For those looking to enjoy the seaside views from above, the fifth space in Kitchen 21, the rooftop deck, will do the trick. Coughlin revealed the rooftop deck will be used as the VIP area for Ford Amphitheater events, which is located right next door. When there isn't a show happening, the space transforms into Boardwalk & Vine, a wine bar with eight varieties on tap, and serving up beers and spirits as well.

Besides the locals expected to check out the space, Kitchen 21 will also be focused on Brooklyn’s own breweries, making sure Kings County-based beers are part of its lineup of 32 drafts on tap.

“Kitchen 21 has something for everyone to enjoy, with year-round dining now and the wonderful local Brooklyn energy,” Legends vice president C.T. Nice said.

Hungry? Take your pick

An aerial view shows three of the five restaurants, with the Community Clam Bar serving as a dividing line between Test Kitchen and Parachute Bar. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Quick bites from The Café

Kitchen 21's The Café offers pressed and cold sandwiches for those looking to grab something quick before heading back to the beach. Two varieties of grilled cheese -- the classic with American, and a French twist featuring brie cheese, apples, alfalfa and truffle honey -- are on the menu. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Salads for the health-conscious

On especially hot days, salads are the way to go. The Café serves options including a kale salad with toasted almonds, blue cheese and green apple and an arugula salad with melon, olives, feta cheese and a champagne vinaigrette. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Pizza's always an option

Both the Parachute Bar and Test Kitchen will be serving up a selection of pizza, including its Brooklyn pizza, with sliced prosciutto, ricotta, arugula, balsamic syrup and truffles. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Make new friends over a plate of shellfish

Community Clam Bar aims to serve groups of guests on its, you guessed it, community high-top seating. Oysters, clams and more shellfish varieties will be served to diners via a touch of a button, with iPads stationed at each table as acting waiters. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Wine on the roof

Boardwalk & Vine wine bar serves as a sunny escape from the bustling boardwalk below. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Don't forget to Instagram those views

Nothing beats a true waterfront view, and this rooftop bar overlooks the Coney Island boardwalk and beach. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)