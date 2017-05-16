A day at the beach isn't complete without the perfect meal.

Kitchen 21, Coney Island's newest eatery, is a five-in-one restaurant, featuring the Parachute Bar, Community Clam Bar, Test Kitchen, The Café and Boardwalk & Vine. Whether you're looking to grab a quick bite before heading back to the waves, or need a nightcap after a day well-spent in the sun, this eatery, located at 3052 W. 21st St., is looking to please anyone who steps into the airy, warehouse-like space.

General manager Jim Coughlin showed amNewYork around the space ahead of its May 21 opening, just in time for the Brooklyn Half Marathon, which, as usual, ends at the Coney Island boardwalk.

The large ground floor holds the casual café, the bar, a raw bar featuring community seating for snacking on oysters, and Test Kitchen, the à la carte option for those who want a full meal, with dishes like roasted fish, lump crabcakes and a grilled pork porterhouse on the menu.

The Café, which serves up lunch bites like an organic kale salad, a lobster roll and empanadas, also includes an option for those looking for a truly lazy beach day, Coughlin said.

"It will also serve picnic baskets that can be delivered to you right on the beach," he said.

For those looking to enjoy the seaside views from above, the fifth space in Kitchen 21, the rooftop deck, will do the trick. Coughlin revealed the rooftop deck will be used as the VIP area for Ford Amphitheater events, which is located right next door. When there isn't a show happening, the space transforms into Boardwalk & Vine, a wine bar with eight varieties on tap, and serving up beers and spirits as well.

Besides the locals expected to check out the space, Kitchen 21 will also be focused on Brooklyn’s own breweries, making sure Kings County-based beers are part of its lineup of 32 drafts on tap.

“Kitchen 21 has something for everyone to enjoy, with year-round dining now and the wonderful local Brooklyn energy,” Legends vice president C.T. Nice said.

Scroll down to see photos of the space before its Sunday opening: