It was a big year for New York restaurants, with huge strides in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, revealed on Wednesday.

Eleven Madison Park is the best restaurant in the world, voted No. 1. Last year, the exclusive restaurant in the Flatiron District came in at No. 3.

The $295 tasting menu and experience are “the perfect partnership of outstanding hospitality and exquisite food in an iconic setting in New York City,” according to the list, which launched in 2002 and is owned and operated by William Reed Business Media.

Typical dishes include the signature roasted duck, which has had many variations from classic honey and lavender to honey-glazed with turnips and huckleberries, according to the list.

Last year’s top restaurant, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was bumped to the No. 2 spot.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Dan Barber’s restaurant in Pocantico Hills, jumped all the way to No. 11 on the list, from No. 48 in 2016.

Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin in midtown snagged the No. 17th spot, up from 24th best last year (and 18th best in 2015).

And Mexican-inspired Cosme in the Flatiron District, which opened in 2014, was new to the list this year, coming in at No. 40.

But if you want to dine at the best restaurant in the world, you’d better hurry: Eleven Madison Park will close for renovations in June and reopen in September with a new kitchen and refurbished dining room, according to the list.