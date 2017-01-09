Christmas may be over, but Christmas for foodies is coming up later this month: NYC Restaurant Week.

Yes, it's that time of year again: Time for three-course lunches ($29) and three-course dinners ($42) at some of the city's best restaurants -- 375 of them, to be exact -- spanning 41 neighborhoods across the city, according to NYC & Company, the city's tourism marketing arm. The dining and the deals kick off on Jan. 23 and last through Feb. 10 (and yes -- that's longer than a week).

The standard rules apply. You won't be able to find these deals on Saturdays, and Sundays are optional for participating restaurants. You can find links to menus and the restaurants involved here, but check out our picks for some of the best deals below.

Le Coq Rico Lunch at Le Coq Rico during Restaurant Week is a steal -- you can taste some of the restaurant's most famous dishes, including deviled eggs with tuna ventrèche and cumin cabbage salad, the 110-day Brune Landaise quarter chicken, and l'ile flottante for dessert, pictured. It's a great chance to try a spot that landed on New York Times critic Pete Wells' round-up of the year's best restaurants. (Le Coq Rico, 30 E. 20th St., Manhattan, lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico) Lunch at Le Coq Rico during Restaurant Week is a steal -- you can taste some of the restaurant's most famous dishes, including deviled eggs with tuna ventrèche and cumin cabbage salad, the 110-day Brune Landaise quarter chicken, and l'ile flottante for dessert, pictured. It's a great chance to try a spot that landed on New York Times critic Pete Wells' round-up of the year's best restaurants. (Le Coq Rico, 30 E. 20th St., Manhattan, lecoqriconyc.com) (Credit: Le Coq Rico)

La Pecora Bianca La Pecora Bianca in NoMad will offer a Restaurant Week menu for lunch and dinner during the week, plus a Sunday dinner. Options include gramigna pasta with house-made sausage, spaghetti with pomodoro sauce and a branzino filet. If you're a fan of Aperol spritzes (who isn't?) they have them on tap. (La Pecora Bianca, 1133 Broadway, Manhattan, lapecorabianca.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) La Pecora Bianca in NoMad will offer a Restaurant Week menu for lunch and dinner during the week, plus a Sunday dinner. Options include gramigna pasta with house-made sausage, spaghetti with pomodoro sauce and a branzino filet. If you're a fan of Aperol spritzes (who isn't?) they have them on tap. (La Pecora Bianca, 1133 Broadway, Manhattan, lapecorabianca.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

ABC Cocina Perhaps the best restaurant inside of a city department store, Jean-Georges Vongerichten's ABC Cocina -- tucked inside ABC Carpet & Home in Union Square -- will offer lunch Monday through Friday with options like spicy ham and cheese fritters, sautéed mushroom tacos, Mexican lasagna and a crispy fish sandwich. (ABC Cocina, 38 E. 19th St., Manhattan, abchome.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) Perhaps the best restaurant inside of a city department store, Jean-Georges Vongerichten's ABC Cocina -- tucked inside ABC Carpet & Home in Union Square -- will offer lunch Monday through Friday with options like spicy ham and cheese fritters, sautéed mushroom tacos, Mexican lasagna and a crispy fish sandwich. (ABC Cocina, 38 E. 19th St., Manhattan, abchome.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Blenheim Blenheim will offer dinner during the week and on Sundays -- so head to the West Village to sample food sourced from its own Blenheim Hill Farm in the Catskills. Options include roast chicken, skate, and Blenheim pork. (Blenheim, 283 W. 12th St., Manhattan, blenheimhill.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) Blenheim will offer dinner during the week and on Sundays -- so head to the West Village to sample food sourced from its own Blenheim Hill Farm in the Catskills. Options include roast chicken, skate, and Blenheim pork. (Blenheim, 283 W. 12th St., Manhattan, blenheimhill.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

Empellon Cocina If you're craving tacos for dinner, head to Alex Stupak's West Village restaurant Monday through Friday for taco options like falafel with hummus and cucumber, pork belly with roasted mortadella and olive salsa, goat with savory cajeta, Maine smelt with jalapeño relish and lime mayonnaise (pictured), chicken tenders with cornflake crust and habanero honey mustard, and shishito peppers with onions and crema. (Empellon Cocina, 105 First Ave., Manhattan, empellon.com/cocina) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) If you're craving tacos for dinner, head to Alex Stupak's West Village restaurant Monday through Friday for taco options like falafel with hummus and cucumber, pork belly with roasted mortadella and olive salsa, goat with savory cajeta, Maine smelt with jalapeño relish and lime mayonnaise (pictured), chicken tenders with cornflake crust and habanero honey mustard, and shishito peppers with onions and crema. (Empellon Cocina, 105 First Ave., Manhattan, empellon.com/cocina) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

Lincoln Ristorante Lincoln Ristorante will offer lunch during the weekend, plus a Sunday brunch, from chef Jonathan Benno -- who put in time at Per Se and The French Laundry. Options include busiate pasta with tomatoes, almonds and pecorino, a stew of clams, mussels, squid, shrimp, octopus, couscous and saffron brodo, and a braised lamb shoulder. (Lincoln Ristorante, 142 W. 65th St., Manhattan, patinagroup.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) Lincoln Ristorante will offer lunch during the weekend, plus a Sunday brunch, from chef Jonathan Benno -- who put in time at Per Se and The French Laundry. Options include busiate pasta with tomatoes, almonds and pecorino, a stew of clams, mussels, squid, shrimp, octopus, couscous and saffron brodo, and a braised lamb shoulder. (Lincoln Ristorante, 142 W. 65th St., Manhattan, patinagroup.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

French Louie Boerum Hill's French Louie -- from the team behind the popular Buttermilk Channel -- will offer lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday. Options will include classic French dishes like moules frites at lunch and steak frites at dinner. (French Louie, 320 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, frenchlouienyc.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV) Boerum Hill's French Louie -- from the team behind the popular Buttermilk Channel -- will offer lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday. Options will include classic French dishes like moules frites at lunch and steak frites at dinner. (French Louie, 320 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, frenchlouienyc.com) (Credit: Courtesy NYC & Company / Tagger Yancey IV)

STK Midtown and Downtown In midtown, this steakhouse will offer both lunch and dinner options -- including Restaurant Week exclusive dishes like burrata with cherry tomato compote and focaccia corstino, steak frites with chimichurri and seared scallops. Downtown will offer a dinner menu with classics including big-eye tuna tartar, Amish chicken and spiced apple crumb cake. (STK Midtown, 1114 Sixth Ave., Manhattan; STK Downtown, 26 Little W. 12th St., Manhattan, togrp.com) (Credit: STK) In midtown, this steakhouse will offer both lunch and dinner options -- including Restaurant Week exclusive dishes like burrata with cherry tomato compote and focaccia corstino, steak frites with chimichurri and seared scallops. Downtown will offer a dinner menu with classics including big-eye tuna tartar, Amish chicken and spiced apple crumb cake. (STK Midtown, 1114 Sixth Ave., Manhattan; STK Downtown, 26 Little W. 12th St., Manhattan, togrp.com) (Credit: STK)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Tender Steak & Sushi Inside the Sanctuary Hotel in Times Square, Tender will offer lunch and dinner with options like avocado fries, pictured, homemade gnocchi, and the Blessing Roll -- lobster, seared salmon and truffle honey miso. (Tender Steak & Sushi, 130 W. 47th St., Manhattan, tendernyc.com) (Credit: Tender) Inside the Sanctuary Hotel in Times Square, Tender will offer lunch and dinner with options like avocado fries, pictured, homemade gnocchi, and the Blessing Roll -- lobster, seared salmon and truffle honey miso. (Tender Steak & Sushi, 130 W. 47th St., Manhattan, tendernyc.com) (Credit: Tender)