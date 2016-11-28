Summer doesn't last all year, but that's no reason to retreat from the city's best rooftops.

The same places that can be so breezy in the summer can be quite cozy in the colder months -- whether you're channeling your summer self with a tiki drink or holding a hot toddy and taking in the winter view through a floor-to-ceiling window.

Enjoy, and don't forget to take a sky-high selfie.

The Lodge at Gallow Green Gallow Green, located on the roof of the McKittrick Hotel, boasts views of the High Line, the river and Manhattan for as far as the eye can see. And for the cooler months, it's been transformed into a similarly enchanting place called The Lodge. 542 W. 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com, 212-564-1662 (Credit: Loren Wohl) Gallow Green, located on the roof of the McKittrick Hotel, boasts views of the High Line, the river and Manhattan for as far as the eye can see. And for the cooler months, it's been transformed into a similarly enchanting place called The Lodge. 542 W. 27th St., mckittrickhotel.com, 212-564-1662 (Credit: Loren Wohl) (Credit: Loren Wohl)

Ides at the Wythe Hotel The Ides is a hotel bar, but it's a hotel bar in Williamsburg, so the clientele is a little bit more hipster artist than hedge fund manager. It's located on the roof of the Wythe Hotel, and offers sweeping views of the east side of Manhattan and the East River. If you want to hang out in Williamsburg, but above the fray, this is the place for you. The indoor section is a perfect spot to warm up with seasonal hot cocktails and take in the view through giant glass windows. 80 Wythe St., Williamsburg, wythehotel.com/the-ides, 718-460-8006 (Credit: The Wythe Hotel) The Ides is a hotel bar, but it's a hotel bar in Williamsburg, so the clientele is a little bit more hipster artist than hedge fund manager. It's located on the roof of the Wythe Hotel, and offers sweeping views of the east side of Manhattan and the East River. If you want to hang out in Williamsburg, but above the fray, this is the place for you. The indoor section is a perfect spot to warm up with seasonal hot cocktails and take in the view through giant glass windows. 80 Wythe St., Williamsburg, wythehotel.com/the-ides, 718-460-8006 (Credit: The Wythe Hotel) (Credit: The Wythe Hotel)

The Top of The Standard Atop The Standard Hotel, the modish Meatpacking District fixture known for its floor-to-ceiling windows and its A-list nightlife scene, sits a venue with views as stunning as you'd expect from a building that straddles the High Line. Hit the Top of The Standard at sunset for the ultimate eye candy with your specialty drinks and tasty small plates, or stop by for a bite in your best cocktail attire. 848 Washington St., standardhotels.com, 212-645-4646 (Credit: The Standard) Atop The Standard Hotel, the modish Meatpacking District fixture known for its floor-to-ceiling windows and its A-list nightlife scene, sits a venue with views as stunning as you'd expect from a building that straddles the High Line. Hit the Top of The Standard at sunset for the ultimate eye candy with your specialty drinks and tasty small plates, or stop by for a bite in your best cocktail attire. 848 Washington St., standardhotels.com, 212-645-4646 (Credit: The Standard) (Credit: The Standard)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bar 54 Want to be outside without being chilly? Head to the Hyatt Times Square's Bar 54, which is now offering seating in an igloo-like bubble outside. The full food and cocktail menu is available to those sitting inside, as well as a package that includes two glasses of Champagne and a chef's selection of appetizers for $60 -- or a VIP platter and a bottle of Champagne for $125. 135 W. 45th St., timessquare.hyatt.com (Credit: Christopher Villano) Want to be outside without being chilly? Head to the Hyatt Times Square's Bar 54, which is now offering seating in an igloo-like bubble outside. The full food and cocktail menu is available to those sitting inside, as well as a package that includes two glasses of Champagne and a chef's selection of appetizers for $60 -- or a VIP platter and a bottle of Champagne for $125. 135 W. 45th St., timessquare.hyatt.com (Credit: Christopher Villano)

Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room For some of the best views of the Empire State Building and Central Park, head up to the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center, where SixtyFive offers sprawling scenery, cocktails and small bites. Adjacent to the classic Rainbow Room, this more casual venue offers indoor seating in the winter (everyone gets a good view, don't worry) with an iconic New York flair. The drinks aren't cheap -- and there's a dress code for men that requires collared shirts -- but think of it all as your ticket to the Top of the Rock (technically the 67th floor, but you're still getting the same views). 30 Rockefeller Plaza, rainbowroom.com, 212-632-5000 (Credit: SixtyFive via Facebook ) For some of the best views of the Empire State Building and Central Park, head up to the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center, where SixtyFive offers sprawling scenery, cocktails and small bites. Adjacent to the classic Rainbow Room, this more casual venue offers indoor seating in the winter (everyone gets a good view, don't worry) with an iconic New York flair. The drinks aren't cheap -- and there's a dress code for men that requires collared shirts -- but think of it all as your ticket to the Top of the Rock (technically the 67th floor, but you're still getting the same views). 30 Rockefeller Plaza, rainbowroom.com, 212-632-5000 (Credit: SixtyFive via Facebook )

The Delancey This rooftop is about as close as you can get to a tropical hideaway in Manhattan. Slatted boardwalk-style floors, lush palm fronds and greenery and cozy beach lounges make The Delancey feel like a vacation spot -- even when it's cold outside. 168 Delancey St., thedelancey.com (Credit: The Delancey) This rooftop is about as close as you can get to a tropical hideaway in Manhattan. Slatted boardwalk-style floors, lush palm fronds and greenery and cozy beach lounges make The Delancey feel like a vacation spot -- even when it's cold outside. 168 Delancey St., thedelancey.com (Credit: The Delancey)

Bookmarks Rooftop Lounge The New York Public Library and Grand Central Station are in sight from the open terrace at this gorgeous bar. Seasonal cocktails are the thing here, and even when the weather is chilly, you can still enjoy the bar from the enclosed greenhouse. The Library Hotel, 299 Madison Ave., Hospitalityholdings.com, 212-204-5498 (Credit: The Library Hotel) The New York Public Library and Grand Central Station are in sight from the open terrace at this gorgeous bar. Seasonal cocktails are the thing here, and even when the weather is chilly, you can still enjoy the bar from the enclosed greenhouse. The Library Hotel, 299 Madison Ave., Hospitalityholdings.com, 212-204-5498 (Credit: The Library Hotel) (Credit: The Library Hotel)

Social Drink & Food The enclosed portion of this YOTEL rooftop spot is open year-round, and the outdoor terrace opens up when the weather is cooperating -- so it's a great spot to enjoy those unseasonably warm days that seem to crop up throughout the winter. They've got fancy $12 cocktails and reasonably priced beer and wine on tap. 570 10th Ave., socialdrinkandfood.com (Credit: Michael Tulipan ) The enclosed portion of this YOTEL rooftop spot is open year-round, and the outdoor terrace opens up when the weather is cooperating -- so it's a great spot to enjoy those unseasonably warm days that seem to crop up throughout the winter. They've got fancy $12 cocktails and reasonably priced beer and wine on tap. 570 10th Ave., socialdrinkandfood.com (Credit: Michael Tulipan )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

McCarren Rooftop This rooftop bar in Williamsburg is the perfect spot if you like views: With the East River and Manhattan on one side and McCarren Park on the other, there's a lot to see. The menu features craft cocktails made with local spirits as well as small plates. A retractable roof keeps them open all year long. McCarren Hotel & Pool, 160 N. 12th St., mccarrenhotel.com (Credit: McCarren Rooftop) This rooftop bar in Williamsburg is the perfect spot if you like views: With the East River and Manhattan on one side and McCarren Park on the other, there's a lot to see. The menu features craft cocktails made with local spirits as well as small plates. A retractable roof keeps them open all year long. McCarren Hotel & Pool, 160 N. 12th St., mccarrenhotel.com (Credit: McCarren Rooftop)

Kimoto Rooftop New York's first Asian rooftop beer garden arrived in Downtown Brooklyn in September 2015. Bar snacks include Asian riffs on American favorites like togarashi fries and bulgogi cheesesteak to chase down with over 20 varieties of Asian craft beers as well as unique cocktails made with Asian spirits. The zen-like rooftop, designed for not-so-zen activities, seats 110 outside and 115 indoors -- and is open year-round thanks to a heated outdoor terrace. 216 Duffield St., kimotorooftop.com, 718-858-8940 (Credit: Michael Tulipan ) New York's first Asian rooftop beer garden arrived in Downtown Brooklyn in September 2015. Bar snacks include Asian riffs on American favorites like togarashi fries and bulgogi cheesesteak to chase down with over 20 varieties of Asian craft beers as well as unique cocktails made with Asian spirits. The zen-like rooftop, designed for not-so-zen activities, seats 110 outside and 115 indoors -- and is open year-round thanks to a heated outdoor terrace. 216 Duffield St., kimotorooftop.com, 718-858-8940 (Credit: Michael Tulipan ) (Credit: Michael Tulipan )

Baita at Eataly If you don't believe that a rooftop can be cozy, you haven't been to Baita. The winter seasonal incarnation of Birrera, Eataly's rooftop bar, will bring you to the Alps without requiring a passport. There's warm drinks and gooey cheese and everything you need to ride out the winter. 200 Fifth Ave., eataly.com (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) If you don't believe that a rooftop can be cozy, you haven't been to Baita. The winter seasonal incarnation of Birrera, Eataly's rooftop bar, will bring you to the Alps without requiring a passport. There's warm drinks and gooey cheese and everything you need to ride out the winter. 200 Fifth Ave., eataly.com (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

The Roof at Viceroy Central Park If you're looking for some classy views, head to 57th Street -- where this indoor-outdoor hotspot is open year-round. The Roof at the Viceroy New York hotel has masterful views of Central Park and lots of comfortable seating. Sip classic and trendy cocktails -- the frozen Mexican hot chocolate is a good one for this time of year -- and nosh on small bites. 120 W. 57th St., theroofny.com (Credit: Viceroy Central Park) If you're looking for some classy views, head to 57th Street -- where this indoor-outdoor hotspot is open year-round. The Roof at the Viceroy New York hotel has masterful views of Central Park and lots of comfortable seating. Sip classic and trendy cocktails -- the frozen Mexican hot chocolate is a good one for this time of year -- and nosh on small bites. 120 W. 57th St., theroofny.com (Credit: Viceroy Central Park)

JIMMY at the James This luxe rooftop bar is 18 stories up, on top of SoHo's The James Hotel. It's not quite the time of year to take a dip in the pool, so head instead to the bar's "conversation pit" -- a lounge area with plush seating and retro lamps. The James Hotel, 15 Thompson St., jimmysoho.com (Credit: JIMMY at the James) This luxe rooftop bar is 18 stories up, on top of SoHo's The James Hotel. It's not quite the time of year to take a dip in the pool, so head instead to the bar's "conversation pit" -- a lounge area with plush seating and retro lamps. The James Hotel, 15 Thompson St., jimmysoho.com (Credit: JIMMY at the James)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Hotel Chantelle Hotel Chantelle's retractable rooftop makes it a great setting for brunch or evening cocktails. The lamppost lighting, park benches and greenery create a Parisian-setting and classy atmosphere, and it's a year-round party spot. 92 Ludlow St., hotelchantelle.com, 212-254-9100 (Credit: Hotel Chantelle) Hotel Chantelle's retractable rooftop makes it a great setting for brunch or evening cocktails. The lamppost lighting, park benches and greenery create a Parisian-setting and classy atmosphere, and it's a year-round party spot. 92 Ludlow St., hotelchantelle.com, 212-254-9100 (Credit: Hotel Chantelle) (Credit: Hotel Chantelle)

Cantina Rooftop Tequila cocktails, mezcal, dancing and "modern Mexican cuisine" are promised at Cantina Rooftop. Add sweeping views to the mix and you're sure to have a fun-filled evening above Hell's Kitchen. The retractable glass roof will keep you warm. Cantina Rooftop, 605 W. 48th St., cantinarooftop.com (Credit: Leonardo Correa) Tequila cocktails, mezcal, dancing and "modern Mexican cuisine" are promised at Cantina Rooftop. Add sweeping views to the mix and you're sure to have a fun-filled evening above Hell's Kitchen. The retractable glass roof will keep you warm. Cantina Rooftop, 605 W. 48th St., cantinarooftop.com (Credit: Leonardo Correa) (Credit: Leonardo Correa)

Top of the Strand If you want a hugely impressive, unobstructed Empire State Building view, swing by the Top of the Strand at the Strand Hotel, which is open all year. The cabana area was arranged by set designer Lydia Marks of "Sex and the City." 33 W. 37th St., topofthestrand.com (Credit: Top of the Strand) If you want a hugely impressive, unobstructed Empire State Building view, swing by the Top of the Strand at the Strand Hotel, which is open all year. The cabana area was arranged by set designer Lydia Marks of "Sex and the City." 33 W. 37th St., topofthestrand.com (Credit: Top of the Strand)

Plunge at Gansevoort Meatpacking Check out the 360-degree view of the Hudson River and city skyline while sipping cocktails and wine and eating small bites at this year-round rooftop bar. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, 18 9th Ave., gansevoorthotelgroup.com, 212-206-6700 (Credit: Gansevoort) Check out the 360-degree view of the Hudson River and city skyline while sipping cocktails and wine and eating small bites at this year-round rooftop bar. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, 18 9th Ave., gansevoorthotelgroup.com, 212-206-6700 (Credit: Gansevoort) (Credit: Gansevoort)

Monarch Rooftop Lounge Monarch's Scandinavian-chic lounge radiates glamour. Its picturesque views of the Empire State Building are almost enough to distract you from your $16 specialty cocktail. With a large indoor space, it's open year-round. Monarch Rooftop Lounge, 71 W 35th St., addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch (Credit: Monarch) Monarch's Scandinavian-chic lounge radiates glamour. Its picturesque views of the Empire State Building are almost enough to distract you from your $16 specialty cocktail. With a large indoor space, it's open year-round. Monarch Rooftop Lounge, 71 W 35th St., addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch (Credit: Monarch) (Credit: Monarch)

Penthouse808 Boasting an East River location that few establishments have, Penthouse808 has gorgeous views of midtown and the 59th Street Queensboro Bridge. Cabanas and 220 seats make up the 8,000-square-foot space. Take in a sunset with a cocktail at this year-round hotspot. Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City, penthouse808rooftop.com (Credit: Penthouse808) Boasting an East River location that few establishments have, Penthouse808 has gorgeous views of midtown and the 59th Street Queensboro Bridge. Cabanas and 220 seats make up the 8,000-square-foot space. Take in a sunset with a cocktail at this year-round hotspot. Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City, penthouse808rooftop.com (Credit: Penthouse808) (Credit: Penthouse808)

Haven Rooftop Another midtown hotel rooftop, Haven has a rustic yet elegant feel featuring exposed wood and hanging fabrics. The menu boasts items like sesame-crusted tuna and Caesar salad, and the cocktails are festive. Try the Eclipse, with Jameson Black, fig purée, cassia syrup and star anise. 142 W. 47th St., havenrooftop.com (Credit: Sanctuary Hotel New York) Another midtown hotel rooftop, Haven has a rustic yet elegant feel featuring exposed wood and hanging fabrics. The menu boasts items like sesame-crusted tuna and Caesar salad, and the cocktails are festive. Try the Eclipse, with Jameson Black, fig purée, cassia syrup and star anise. 142 W. 47th St., havenrooftop.com (Credit: Sanctuary Hotel New York)

CATCH Roof The rooftop space at CATCH in the Meatpacking District features panoramic views of downtown that can be taken in while imbibing and noshing. Come for a party scene, or for dinner. Open year-round. CATCH, 21 Ninth Ave., emmgrp.com (Credit: CATCH) The rooftop space at CATCH in the Meatpacking District features panoramic views of downtown that can be taken in while imbibing and noshing. Come for a party scene, or for dinner. Open year-round. CATCH, 21 Ninth Ave., emmgrp.com (Credit: CATCH) (Credit: CATCH)