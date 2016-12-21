These are the pizza kings of Queens.

Looking for a quick slice or a personal pie? Do you want a classic pizza or a creative take on the classic? We've got you covered.

Pizza rarely, if ever, disappoints. But here are 10 of our favorite borough spots.

Milkflower, Astoria This wood-fired pizzeria is housed in a space that used to be a dry cleaning business, Sarah Clements, a server at Milkflower, said. The spot is named after fior di latte (or milk flower, in Italian), a specific a type of mozzarella used in the restaurant. You can't get slices here; instead, enjoy a 12-inch pizza -- "about the size of a record," according to Clements. We recommend the Van Dammer, right, topped with Brussels sprouts, mozzarella, egg, black pepper and truffle oil. Also pictured: Stun Dunn with caramelized onion, gruyere, scallion, red onion, garlic and mozzarella, left, and Spicy Soppressata with tomato, mozzarella, basil and honey. Pies range in price from $13 to $17. (34-12 31st Ave., Astoria, 718-204-1300, milkflowernyc.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

VIPizza, Bayside VIPizza has boasted one of the best Sicilian slices in the area since 1959, using the same family recipe for 57 years. Owner Peter Agouria, of Whitestone, who has been in charge for the past 11 years, said the pizzeria is named after his great grandfather, Vinny, but he added that some customers think it means "very important pizza." Regardless of your interpretation, this place is serious about its slices. "Everybody that moved out of Bayside and comes back to visit remembers the Sicilian," Agouria said, right before our conversation was interrupted by someone placing an order for a Sicilian pie. Whether you try the upside-down slice with sauce on top, left, or the classic version blanketed in mozzarella cheese, right, the Sicilian is required tasting for a newcomer to this joint. Regular and Sicilian slices cost $2.75 each. (43-02 Bell Blvd., Bayside, 718-229-9311, vipizzabayside.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Brother's Pizzeria, Fresh Meadows Meghan Koines, who owns Brother's with her husband Dennis, compared the pizzeria to the "Cheers" bar where everyone knows your name. And one regular is known to virtually everyone - Alec Baldwin stops into Brother's Pizzeria every so often, most recently in early November, and he always sits at the counter to mingle with fellow patrons, according to Meghan. Dennis, a Fresh Meadows native, started working at the pizzeria as a delivery man when he was 17, and he's been there ever since. In 2010, the original owner was looking to retire and passed the pizza peel to the couple. But while its owners changed, the pizzeria's recipe has remained the same for 53 years, Meghan said, highlighting the $2.50 classic slice as a must try. "We have a lot of people who grew up in the neighborhood and then move out, and we're the first stop when they land at JFK or LaGuardia," she said. (185-04 Horace Harding Expwy., Fresh Meadows, 718-445-7888) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Pizza Garden, Flushing Born and raised in Whitestone, Rich Ejnes now runs his father Phil's pizzeria in Flushing. "We keep it nice and plain, and that's how we do it," Ejnes said, adding that Pizza Garden has used the same ingredients for the 56 years that it has been in business. Choose from 16 specialty pies available in both mini and regular, full-sized pies. Ejnes said the spicy buffalo pizza, complete with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, chopped red onions and mozzarella, is very popular. Pictured above is our Pizza Garden recommendation for someone checking out this spot for the first time; it's a made-to-order mini penne alla vodka pizza with copious amounts of cheese and a sweet, creamy vodka sauce for $7.95. A regular slice here will set you back $2.25. (171-01 Northern Blvd., Flushing, 718-461-5151, pizzagarden.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Basil Brick Oven Pizza, Astoria Ugo Mattei, who's originally from Naples, opened Basil Brick Oven Pizza in 2011. The pizzeria uses OO flour imported from Italy, a lighter, higher quality flour that pairs well with fresh ingredients like the San Marzano tomatoes, sea salt, fresh mozzarella and olive oil used at the restaurant. "All natural fermentation, that's the trick," Mattei said of how the pizza dough is prepared before it's topped and put inside the restaurant's wood-burning brick oven. Basil Brick Oven Pizza offers 37 different personal pizzas (no slices), but we recommend the basil pizza, pictured, complete with pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, oven-baked rosemary potatoes, pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil and of course, basil. The 12-inch pizzas range in price from $10 to $17. (28-17 Astoria Blvd., Astoria, 718-204-1205, Basil Brick Oven Pizza) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Gaby's Pizza, Queens Village Gaby's Pizza was founded by Orlando Correale and brothers John, Guerrino and Stefano LoGuidice in 1964. Now, Correale runs it with Guerrino LoGuidice. What separates Gaby's from other pizzerias? "We use the best products and we do everything with love," Andre LoGiudice, Guerrino's son, who works at the pizzeria, said. The regular slice for $2.90 reigns at Gaby's; don't leave Queens Village without indulging in at least one of these slices. (204-23 Hillside Ave., Queens Village, 718-740-9716, gabyspizza.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Dani's House of Pizza, Kew Gardens This pizza house, in business since 1959, was founded by Ramiz Dani, of Albania, who died in 2000; now, it's run by his son, Sabri, and his grandson, also named Ramiz. The younger Ramiz said that Dani's House of Pizza prioritizes its customers and making fresh pizza. Don't leave this spot without trying a large, but thin, crispy regular slice for $2.50. And they're open late -- you can score a slice from Dani's until 3 a.m. every day but Monday, when it closes at 1 a.m. (81-28 Lefferts Blvd., Kew Gardens, 718-846-2849, danishouseofpizza.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

New Park Pizza, Howard Beach New Park Pizza, which has been in business for 60 years, still uses its original brick oven; Howard Beach resident Nick Sandals, who has worked at the pizzeria for 42 years, said that the oven is what makes its pizza stand out. "I love that New Park Pizza doesn't skimp on the sauce," customer Lauren Eden, 22, of Rego Park, said. Insider tip: Ask for a regular slice at $2.75, well done. Trust us. (156-71 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach, 718-641-3082, newparkpizza.com) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)

Nick's Pizza, Forest Hills What's the best part of the pizza at Nick's? "I think it's a combination of everything, but the crust really stands out," Christina Giannakoulis, daughter of pizzeria co-owner Gus Giannakoulis, said, noting that it's a little charred at the bottom. The three essential foods you need to try at Nick's are the margherita pizza, calzone and cannoli. There are no slices at this spot for a good reason -- you'll crave more pizza than that. (108-26 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, 718-263-1126) (Credit: Diana Colapietro)