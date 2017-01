Aziz Ansari is set to make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this month.

The “Master of None” star, 33, will take to NBC’s Studio 8H stage on Jan. 21 along with Big Sean, who’s slated as the episode’s musical guest.

As previously announced, Felicity Jones from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will host the comedy sketch show on Jan. 14. Joining the 33-year-old English actress as musical guest is country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson.