The TD Five Boro Bike Tour, the nation’s biggest communal bike ride, is returning to the Big Apple this weekend for its 46th iteration through the streets of all five New York City boroughs.

Forecasters are predicting a wet and rainy day on Sunday, May 5, but that won’t stop about 30,000 cyclists from getting on two wheels and pedaling along the 40-mile course, which begins in Manhattan, grazes the Bronx, returns to Manhattan, then travels through Queens and Brooklyn before ending on Staten Island.

The tour, which is organized by Bike New York and supports bicycle education programming, has run every year since 1977 except for 1991, when it lost its original sponsor, and 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first wave of cyclists will begin the tour at 7:30 a.m. in Lower Manhattan, while the sixth and final wave will depart at 10:25 a.m.

Numerous streets will be closed to auto traffic for the tour. Those include Sixth Avenue in Manhattan between Franklin and West 59th streets, the FDR Drive between the Third Avenue Bridge and 63rd Street, the Queensboro Bridge upper level, the Brooklyn-bound span of the Pulaski Bridge, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway from Downtown Brooklyn to Bay Ridge, and the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

A full list of street closures can be found at https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/motorist/wkndtraf.shtml