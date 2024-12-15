Quantcast
Brooklyn cops save victim shot by stray bullet while riding bus: cops

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki Posted on
Cop in Brooklyn walks by bus after man shot with stray bullet
Quick-thinking cops in Brooklyn are being called heroes for saving a man who was shot on board a bus early on Dec. 15, 2024.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Quick-thinking cops in Brooklyn are being called heroes for saving a man who was shot on board a bus early on Sunday morning. 

Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Rockaway and Hegeman Avenues in Brownsville at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 15.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 25-year-old man, was riding on board a westbound B15 bus along Rockaway Avenue when two gunshots flew through the passenger side windshield, one of which struck the man in the neck.

Police investigate shooting in Brooklyn on board bus
NYPD officers investigate a shooting on board a Brooklyn bus on Dec. 15, 2024, that left a wound with a gunshot wound to the neck.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The bus stopped at the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street, where officers from the 73rd Precinct responded. 

Seeing the wounded man, the responding officers rendered aid and rushed him to nearby Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 73rd Precinct had tallied 47 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 8, according to the most recent CompStat report, a 17.5% increase from the previous year.

