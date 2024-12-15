Brooklyn cops save victim shot by stray bullet while riding bus: cops

Quick-thinking cops in Brooklyn are being called heroes for saving a man who was shot on board a bus early on Dec. 15, 2024.

Quick-thinking cops in Brooklyn are being called heroes for saving a man who was shot on board a bus early on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Rockaway and Hegeman Avenues in Brownsville at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 15.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 25-year-old man, was riding on board a westbound B15 bus along Rockaway Avenue when two gunshots flew through the passenger side windshield, one of which struck the man in the neck.

The bus stopped at the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street, where officers from the 73rd Precinct responded.

Seeing the wounded man, the responding officers rendered aid and rushed him to nearby Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 73rd Precinct had tallied 47 shootings year-to-date through Dec. 8, according to the most recent CompStat report, a 17.5% increase from the previous year.