Brooklyn shooting suspects at large for killing man steps away from his home

An officer from the 67th Precinct guards the scene of a fatal shooting at 131 East 32 St. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Dec. 9, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the killer who shot a man dead just steps away from the victim’s home on Monday.

Police said the deadly shooting happened at about 4:06 p.m. near 181 East 32nd St. in East Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found 28-year-old Jumaane Williams, who lived down the block on East 32nd Street, with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Williams, not to be confused with the public advocate of the same name, was pronounced dead a short time later by responding EMS units.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police sources said two male suspects are at large in connection with the shooting, both of whom were seen fleeing on foot southbound along East 32nd Street after the fatal shot rang out.

Cops described one of the suspects has having a dark complexion and wearing a red bubble jacket, a black sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers. The other perpetrator, police said, also had a dark complexion and wore a gray swetashirt and black jeans.

Police recovered a firearm at the shooting scene, sources familiar with the case said.

Through Dec. 1, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 67th Precinct had nine homicides year-to-date, down 47.1% from the 17 recorded at the same point in 2023. Shooting incidents were also down 23.5% with 26 shootings this year, down from 34 at the same time last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in Monday’s murder investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.