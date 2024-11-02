Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Early-morning Bronx shooting leaves man wounded: cops

By Posted on
Crime scene in Bronx
FILE – Police at a crime scene
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Bronx cops are looking for the shooting suspect who wounded a man early on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:50 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the corner of East 152nd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim — a man of an unknown age — suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg at the intersection.

Bronx intersection that was site of shooting
The intersection of East 152nd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose, Bronx, where the Nov. 2, 2024 shooting occurred.Photo via Google Maps

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle, a black sedan with tinted windows, that was seen fleeing the location after the shots rang out.

Authorities said the victim sought treatment via private means at Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The incident was reported to the 40th Precinct, which has seen a 38% increase in shootings year-to-date through Oct. 27; 38 shooting incidents occurred, compared to 28 at the same point in 2023.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC