Early-morning Bronx shooting leaves man wounded: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx cops are looking for the shooting suspect who wounded a man early on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:50 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the corner of East 152nd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim — a man of an unknown age — suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg at the intersection.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle, a black sedan with tinted windows, that was seen fleeing the location after the shots rang out.

Authorities said the victim sought treatment via private means at Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The incident was reported to the 40th Precinct, which has seen a 38% increase in shootings year-to-date through Oct. 27; 38 shooting incidents occurred, compared to 28 at the same point in 2023.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.