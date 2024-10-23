40-year-old man shot in the back on residential street in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the back early on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:33 a.m. on Oct. 23 in front of a private home on the 400 block of Eldert Lane in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a person shot at the location, found a 40-year-old man with a single gunshot wound in his lower back. He was conscious and alert, authorities said.

It is unclear right now if the victim lives near the location.

EMS arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Per an early investigation, police sources did not yet have information on a possible motive or the suspect(s) involved in the shooting. According to Citizen App, police are searching for an older-model Honda CR-V that fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, the 75th Precinct had reported 42 shootings year-to-date, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s one less shooting than the number tallied at the same point in 2023.