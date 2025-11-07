Flip through
today’s papers
AMNY Newsletter
Tackle the city, with our help.
Subscribe
AMNY Newsletter
Manage your settings.
Manage
News
All
By Neighborhood
Business
Eat & Drink
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Health
Law
Opinion
Police & Fire
Politics
Real Estate
Sports
Transit
Things to Do
All
NYC Events
Events in
Manhattan
Events in
Brooklyn
Events in
Queens
Events in
The Bronx
Events on
Staten Island
Things to do with kids
Post an Event
Entertainment Guides
Business Events
Webinars
Boroughs
Manhattan
Brooklyn
The Bronx
Queens
Staten Island
Sports
All
Mets
Yankees
Giants
Jets
Knicks
Nets
Islanders
Rangers
Soccer
Tennis
Olympics
Betting
Sports Newsletter
Contact Us
More from amNY
amNY Shops
Home Pros
Jobs
Games
Digital Editions
Podcasts
Brand Content
CBD & Cannabis Directory sponsored by CBD Kratom
Search:
Flip through
today’s papers
AMNY Newsletter
Tackle the city, with our help.
Subscribe
AMNY Newsletter
Manage your settings.
Manage
News
All
By Neighborhood
Business
Eat & Drink
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Health
Law
Opinion
Police & Fire
Politics
Real Estate
Sports
Transit
Things to Do
All
NYC Events
Events in
Manhattan
Events in
Brooklyn
Events in
Queens
Events in
The Bronx
Events on
Staten Island
Things to do with kids
Post an Event
Entertainment Guides
Business Events
Webinars
Boroughs
Manhattan
Brooklyn
The Bronx
Queens
Staten Island
Sports
All
Mets
Yankees
Giants
Jets
Knicks
Nets
Islanders
Rangers
Soccer
Tennis
Olympics
Betting
Sports Newsletter
Contact Us
More from amNY
amNY Shops
Home Pros
Jobs
Games
Digital Editions
Podcasts
Brand Content
CBD & Cannabis Directory sponsored by CBD Kratom
Search:
Search:
News
All
By Neighborhood
Business
Eat & Drink
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Health
Law
Opinion
Police & Fire
Politics
Real Estate
Sports
Transit
Things to Do
All
NYC Events
Events in
Manhattan
Events in
Brooklyn
Events in
Queens
Events in
The Bronx
Events on
Staten Island
Things to do with kids
Post an Event
Entertainment Guides
Business Events
Webinars
Boroughs
Manhattan
Brooklyn
The Bronx
Queens
Staten Island
Sports
All
Mets
Yankees
Giants
Jets
Knicks
Nets
Islanders
Rangers
Soccer
Tennis
Olympics
Betting
Sports Newsletter
More from amNY
amNY Shops
Home Pros
Jobs
Games
Digital Editions
Podcasts
Brand Content
CBD & Cannabis Directory sponsored by CBD Kratom
Contact Us
Education
Bronx Times
The Bronx shows up strong on CUNY’s 50
Under 50
Brooklyn Paper
Velázquez urges Trump
administration
to reverse ‘illegal’ magnet school
funding cuts
New York Family
75 NYC public schools get new
after-school
programs fext fall, See
full list!
New York Family
A Day of Discovery at the Brooklyn Charter
School Fair
Gay City News
New state law requires private schools to protect
against bullying
Education
Video
|
Learn how to select the best private school for
your child
Posted on
November 7, 2025
Opinion
Op-Ed
|
Reimagining
our campuses to lead our students
into careers
Posted on
November 4, 2025
New York Family
NYC schools launch
groundbreaking
emergency alert system for active shooter
situations
Education
Nearly 1 in 7 NYC public school students were homeless last year, new
report shows
Posted on
October 20, 2025
Education
Black students at NYU targeted with
racist threats
Posted on
October 7, 2025
2025 Mayor’s Race
NYC Mayor’s Race: Mamdani says he would nix part of Gifted and Talented program, a move Cuomo says is
‘destructive’
to education
Posted on
October 2, 2025
Opinion
Op-Ed
|
Driving change through meaningful
dialogue
Posted on
October 1, 2025
Gay City News
Trump
administration
cuts millions in education funding from NYC and other cities over trans-inclusive
policies
Brooklyn Paper
Charter school supporters rally for ‘equal treatment’, more funding as mayoral
election nears
Brooklyn Paper
Parents, advocates sue New York over rollback of yeshiva education
standards
Gay City News
Mayor Adams to ‘dig into’ authority to ‘change’ student
bathroom policy
Gay City News
Manhattan’s Community Education Council District 2 rescinds anti-trans resolution
Bronx Times
Investigation
finds
paraprofessionals
falsified timesheets while helping to transport three Bronx special
needs students
Brooklyn Paper
‘It’s a need’: Brooklyn parents face gaps in
after-school
funding as school
year begins
Bronx Times
Adams announces free
Chromebooks
for 350,000 NYC students this
school year
Education
These
after-school
programs can help your children in
the future
Posted on
September 6, 2025
Education
PHOTOS: New York City celebrates first day
of school
Posted on
September 4, 2025
Education
Here’s how you can beat the back to school blues with
your kids
Posted on
August 29, 2025
Opinion
Op-Ed
|
Never a better time to be part
of CUNY
Posted on
August 29, 2025
Bronx Times
Hochul and Torres rally at Lincoln Hospital against ‘cruel’ Trump health
care cuts
Education
New York City test scores rise in first full year of new literacy
curricula
Posted on
August 13, 2025
Education
No cap on
applicants:
Free NYS community college program for adults attracts
thousands
Posted on
August 13, 2025
Education
New Brooklyn school dedicated to supporting students with dyslexia, other
disabilities
set to open in September, Mayor Adams
tells amNY
Posted on
August 12, 2025
New York Family
Breaking down NYC school admissions
Politics
EXCLUSIVE: Why did NYC Department of Education spend $745,000 at a single Brooklyn restaurant last
fiscal year?
Posted on
August 1, 2025
New York Family
40 New
After-School
Sites Coming to NYC Next Month: Is Your Child’s School on
the List?
Opinion
Op-Ed
|
Wheelchair hoops star shows power
of inclusion
Posted on
July 28, 2025
Education
Officials set new citywide school cell phone ban policy ahead of
academic year
Posted on
July 24, 2025
Education
These are the 40 new NYC
after-school
program sites opening this fall for
5,000 students
Posted on
July 22, 2025
Manhattan
NYC public school funding: Pols and advocates rally at Tweed Courthouse to condemn federal cuts in Trump’s ‘Big
Beautiful Bill’
Posted on
July 22, 2025
Politics
Columbia adopts new definition of
antisemitism
amid
negotiations
with
Trump admin
Posted on
July 18, 2025
Education
Cellphone ban will start at NYC Public Schools in September; here’s what
to know
Posted on
July 17, 2025
Education
With new funding, advocates and City Council seek greater support for
preschoolers
with
disabilities
Posted on
July 9, 2025
Courts
Barnard pledges to tackle
antisemitism,
discrimination
in lawsuit settlement
Posted on
July 8, 2025
Education
Columbia hacker stole data for a
‘political
agenda,’ university
official says
Posted on
July 3, 2025
Politics
Report card time: NYC Public Schools see uptick in reading and math scores during 2024-25
academic year
Posted on
July 2, 2025
Gay City News
Advocates, electeds reaffirm commitment to
LGBTQ-inclusive
education after
controversial
Supreme
Court ruling
Education
New Yorkers pursuing
‘in-demand’
jobs will get free community college,
Hochul announces
Posted on
July 2, 2025
New York Family
New NYC Budget Expands 2K Child Care, Boosts Special Needs Services, and Adds $220M in Child
Care Vouchers
Bronx Times
South Bronx student going from Highbridge
to Harvard
Brooklyn Paper
‘An
inspiration
to us all’: Bay Ridge school renamed for
Joanne Seminara
New York Family
NYC Public Schools to Teach Real-World Money Skills: Launch New FLY Program
This Fall
Education
NYC public schools to get new financial literacy
education
Posted on
June 18, 2025
Posts navigation
Older
Tackle the city, with our help.
Close
News, events, culture and more — delivered to you.
Thank you for subscribing!
Email
Sign Up
Jobs in New York
Add your job
Puma's Auto Body
Client Service Associate
NY Elite Cannabis
Budtender/Sales associate
TG TEXPORT CORP
TLC DRIVERS WITH TLC CARS ONLY
View all jobs…
Things to do in NYC
Post an Event
Today, 11 am
FAD Market: Holiday Pop-up [Dumbo]
Empire Stores
Today, noon
Meet Santa and Other Beloved Holiday Characters at PaleyLand
The Paley Museum
Tomorrow, 7:30 pm
“She Ate” The Ultimate Drag Dinner Show at Branded Saloon
Branded Saloon
Dec. 6, 11 am
FAD Market: Holiday Pop-up [Boerum Hill]
51 Bergen Street
Dec. 6, noon
Apex Holiday Market
Pig Beach BBQ
Dec. 6, noon
Christmas in Historic Richmond Town
Historic Richmond Town
Dec. 9, 7 pm
Genre-Defying Artist Nahre Sol To Perform Live at Marble Collegiate Church
Marble Collegiate Church
Dec. 10, 8:30 pm
Jasmine Wesley’s Magical Holiday Show
DROM
View All Events…
Home Pros
Find a pro
Tackle the city, with our help.
Close
News, events, culture and more — delivered to you.
Thank you for subscribing!
Email
Sign Up
Things to Do
Things to do this weekend with the kids in New York
Where to Go Sledding in the NYC Area and Beyond
Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week
NYC Holiday Markets 2025: Shop Local Artisans and Unique Gifts
Things to do this weekend in NYC, Nov. 28-30
Sports
Dunga: Host USA was toughest match in Brazil’s run to World Cup glory in 1994
Jets look to keep momentum moving in Week 14 vs. Dolphins
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, other legends to help conduct 2026 World Cup Draw
New York Liberty hire Chris DeMarco as new head coach
Mets trade rumors: Byron Buxton softening stance bodes well for David Stearns
Crime
Op-Ed
|
Police did nothing wrong in
questioning
and searching Luigi Mangione
Pols push for bill to create protest buffer zone near New York houses of worship in wake of
antisemitic
rhetoric at synagogue
demonstration
NYPD officer violated sanctuary city laws; several gaps found in
department’s
compliance with ICE, report into five incidents finds
NJ man pleads guilty to near-fatal Manhattan pizzeria beatdown over dog dispute
Bench Report
|
Dec. 3, 2025
Things to do in NYC
Full calendar
Home Pros
Find a pro
More from around NYC
Bronx Times
Renderings unveiled for the Heartwood, an upcoming mixed-use building with 113 apartments
in Claremont
QNS
Suspect wanted in knifepoint robbery of volunteer at Ozone Park Food Pantry days before Thanksgiving:
NYPD
Brooklyn Paper
Officials, workers demand lien to recover $3M in wage theft from Park Slope restaurant
Gay City News
Construction
nearly complete at American LGBTQ+ Museum ahead of
anticipated
2027 opening
Sections
News
Things to Do
Sports
Contact