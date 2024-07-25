Join an immersive sake tasting experience with Dassai Brewery and chef Hiroki Odo

Indulge in new flavors with Dassai Brewery and chef Hiroki Odo of the two-Michelin-starred Odo Restaurant, as they collaborate on an immersive sake tasting experience on Monday, July 29.

Within a year of Dassai Blue Type 23’s creation, it has already won two awards. At the 2024 Texsom Awards, they took home the Platinum medal for their Junmai Daiginjo and at the 2024 SAKE Awards in the Overseas sake category they received first place.

The special immersive sake tasting experience will begin at The Gallery, eventually pass through Hall, Odo Restaurant and Odo Lounge.

Perfectly curated bites by chef Odo will be paired with the Dassai Blue series, a Junmai Daiginjo-only sake, the highest level of premium sake, made with Yamadanishiki brewing rice from Japan. The sake provided includes Dassai Blue 50, Dassai Blue 50 Nama, Dassai Blue 23, Dassai Blue 23 Name and Dassai Nigori Sparkling.

For reservations visit here or via odo.reservation@gmail.com, priced at $75 per person. Two seatings available at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Hiroshi Sakurai, Dassai’s chairman and third-generation owner will welcome guests at the pairing event. The event is open to the public, all sake lovers are welcome to indulge in this special event.