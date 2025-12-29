Flip through
Real Estate
Bronx Times
Mayor Zohran Mamdani launches ‘Rental Ripoff’ hearings, names new housing
commissioner
Brooklyn Paper
As Rent
Transparency
Act begins, Brooklyn startup helps renters uncover hidden
rent-stabilized
apartments
Manhattan
EXCLUSIVE: Outgoing Mayor Adams pushes for final agreement to save Elizabeth Street Garden
in Manhattan
Posted on
December 29, 2025
Behind the Hedges
2025 in Review: New York City’s Most Expensive
Home Sales
QNS
‘We don’t want this’:
Metropolitan
Park casino protesters rally one last time ahead of gaming
commission vote
Law
Ruling in Manhattan
landlord-tenant
dispute may have broader
implications
for serving LLCs with lawsuits,
attorney says
Posted on
December 12, 2025
Law
NY
Archdiocese
to sell Madison Ave property for $490M days after unveiling plan to settle sex
abuse claims
Posted on
December 12, 2025
Real Estate
Video
|
First-Time Homebuyers
Workshop
Posted on
December 10, 2025
Politics
Tax relief: How New York seniors will get up to $300 off their property
tax bills
Posted on
December 9, 2025
QNS
Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan rank among the most
competitive
rental markets in the U.S. in
2025: report
QNS
Resorts World’s official
application
called for
standardized
tax rate across New
York casinos
Real Estate
Nonprofit, Airbnb helps NYC gig workers get on the path to
homeownership
Posted on
December 8, 2025
The Villager
Parishioners,
residents in East Village rally to save church from closure – and, possibly, the
wrecking ball
Posted on
December 8, 2025
QNS
Former St. Albans home of legendary late actress, singer and activist Lena Horne now
for sale
Bronx Times
Bally’s Bronx casino plan proceeds to final
state approval
Real Estate
Elderly NYCHA residents pressured to relocate,
activists say
Posted on
December 1, 2025
Politics
City Council weighs new
legislation
on nonprofit home ownership that could end up delaying real
estate closing
Posted on
November 29, 2025
QNS
Willets Point affordable housing project on track to open in April 2026, Etihad Park soccer stadium to debut
in 2027
QNS
Queens tenants rally against landlord A&E after persistent elevator outage and rodent
infestations
Behind the Hedges
Record $115M Sale: Terry Semel’s Hamptons Estate Sells in
Off-Market Deal
Real Estate
Webinar
|
First-Time Homebuyers
Workshop
Posted on
November 19, 2025
QNS
Anti-casino
rally in Flushing draws hundreds in protest of casino developer, Gov. Hochul and
Sen. Liu
Brownstoner
Steel Skeleton for New Brooklyn Jail Reaches Eighth Floor in
Boreum Hill
Immigration
NYC legal community looks ahead to life in the Mamdani
administration
Posted on
November 7, 2025
QNS
Local Law 97 sparks
affordability
debate in Queens as
environmental
experts highlight growing need for its
implementation
QNS
Queensbridge
residents rally against OneLIC
Neighborhood
Plan as Council vote approaches
QNS
Queens council members rally against Mayor Adams’ affordable housing
ballot proposals
QNS
Over 200 attend
‘anti-casino’
town hall in Flushing, criticize Sen. Liu over support of Metropolitan
Park
QNS
Metropolitan
Park submits
supplemental
application,
forecasts $33B in tax revenue over
30 years
Bronx Times
EXCLUSIVE: Bally’s discusses proposed gaming tax rates and local investment as MGM
unexpectedly
drops
casino bid
Chelsea
Mitchell-Lama
residents in Chelsea poised for tax relief under new law from Hochul
|
FIRST
ON amNY
Posted on
October 14, 2025
QNS
City’s land use and zoning committees
unanimously
vote in favor of Jamaica Neighborhood
Plan
QNS
More than 100 protest against CAC’s unanimous vote in favor of Metropolitan
Park
QNS
Metropolitan
Park receives unanimous CAC approval as 4 projects move forward in race for 3 downstate
licenses
Bronx Times
Bally’s casino bid passes Community
Advisory Council
Bronx Times
City Council approves Just Home housing project despite objections from Mayor Adams, Council
Member Marmorato
Brooklyn Paper
Brooklyn Navy Yard to transform final floor of Building 303 into deep
tech hub
Business
CASINO BIDS CRAP OUT: Committees vote down Times Square and Hell’s
Kitchen plans
Posted on
September 17, 2025
Real Estate
Webinar
|
First-Time Homebuyers
Workshop
Posted on
September 12, 2025
Bronx Times
Fireworks at second hearing on Bally’s Casino plan for Throggs Neck as Marmorato voices concerns
over hecklers
Behind the Hedges
Penthouse at the VU May Shatter Kips
Bay Record
Brooklyn
These three Brooklyn
neighborhoods
are the next
big thing
Posted on
August 31, 2025
Behind the Hedges
Real Estate Insider: Frances Katzen on
NYC Market
Manhattan
Affordable housing lottery opens for 176 senior housing units in the
West Village
Posted on
August 28, 2025
Behind the Hedges
Maximalist Marvel: A West Chelsea Townhome Blends Bold Design
with Luxury
Bronx Times
First hearing of Bally’s Community Advisory Council shows majority support amid lingering
concerns
Politics
Midtown South rezoning officially approved; opens the door for 9,500 new homes to
be created
Posted on
August 14, 2025
QNS
Median rent increased in NYC during second quarter of 2025 compared to previous
year: report
