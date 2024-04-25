Yankees stifled by Alex Wood, Athletics in 3-1 loss; settle for split of 4-game set

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres is caught in a rundown and tagged out by Oakland Athletics second baseman Max Schuemann during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Two mistakes by Nestor Cortes doomed the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on

Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

After 1-2-3 first and second innings, Cortes gave up a home run to Nick Allen and a two-run shot to Tyler Nevin in the third inning which created a deficit too great for the Yankees to get out of.

Despite those two blips, Cortes went 7.0 innings, allowing thosest three runs on five hits while

striking out four. Dennis Santana and Victor Gonzalez both put up scoreless innings apiece out of the bullpen, but the Yankees’ offense sputtered all night, leaving runners in scoring position several times.

In the first inning, Anthony Volpe singled, Juan Soto doubled, and Aaron Judge walked to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton. But the slugger struck out swinging and Anthony Rizzo grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Stanton, Rizzo, and Alex Verdugo clogged the bases with just one

out. Jose Trevino grounded out into a double play to end the threat, not a single run crossing

home plate.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Yankees had Soto and Judge on with one out only for Stanton to ground into a twin killing.

In total, New York amassed 11 hits on the night, leaving as many on base.

The only run scored was Trevino’s first home run of the season off lefty Alex Wood, who placed his sinker high up in the zone, creating the possibility for the opposite-field shot.

