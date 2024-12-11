Mets trade target Garrett Crochet sent to Red Sox for 4 prospects

Sep 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have traded ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects: catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez.

All four are ranked within the Red Sox’s top 15 prospects, with Teel (No. 25) and Montgomery (No. 54) ranked inside MLB Pipeline’s Top 100.

It is a steep price to pay, which was likely too rich for the New York Mets, who were also believed to be interested in Crochet. President of baseball operations David Stearns has prioritized keeping on to the Mets’ top line of prospects in hopes of creating a sustained contender.

Crochet was a hot commodity on the trade market this season, though, which could have potentially added another front-line starter alongside Kodai Senga to New York’s impending six-man rotation. The Mets have already signed Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to join the rotation while rumors swirl about a potential reunion with Sean Manaea and interest in Nick Pivetta.

As one of the lone bright spots for a 121-loss White Sox team in 2024, Crochet was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.

The Red Sox acquiring him is a strong counter to what their AL East counterparts, the New York Yankees, pulled off on Tuesday when they signed former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal.

After missing the postseason in five of the last six seasons, Boston appears ready to buck its recent trend of frugality this winter. They were in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes and are believed to be interested in other notable free agents like Corbin Burnes.

