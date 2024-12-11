Yankees trade rumors: Bronx Bombers going all out for Kyle Tucker

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees are looking to cushion the blow of losing Juan Soto by going out and getting another young, established corner outfielder.

Multiple reports in recent days have linked the Yankees to 27-year-old Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker, who could be on the trade block with his contract expiring after the 2025 season. On Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post divulged that Tucker has become a priority and that they are “seriously pursuing” the three-time All-Star.

Tucker does not provide the same sort of offensive punch as Soto, who spurned the Yankees for the Mets on Sunday night when he signed a historic 15-year, $765 million deal, but the Astro is no slouch at the plate. The lefty owns 162-game averages of 35 home runs and 111 RBI to go with an .888 OPS since the start of the 2021 season.

It is not necessarily a given that the Astros will trade Tucker, though. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Astros would also be comfortable in keeping the right-fielder through his walk year, as they did with third baseman Alex Bregman in 2024. Bregman has yet to sign.

Therefore, Brian Cashman must send the perfect package to the Astros this offseason to facilitate a deal. Houston is reportedly interested in New York’s AL Rookie of the Year, starting pitcher Luis Gil, which would likely be the centerpiece of a trade. Young catcher Ben Rice and No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones could also be included.

A thinner farm system could work against the Yankees, considering they have just one prospect ranked in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. The Chicago Cubs, who have eight prospects currently in the Top 100, and the San Francisco Giants are also believed to be in talks with Houston.

Nabbing Tucker would be another win for a team that cushioned the blow of losing Soto by landing Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried, signing him to an eight-year, $218 million deal.

