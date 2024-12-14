Serial groper wanted for fondling women across Manhattan and the Bronx

Police need the public’s help in tracking down Angel Perez, a 26-year-old alleged serial groper whom they tied to four molestations between Nov. 16 and Nov. 25 in both boroughs.

Detectives have identified the serial groper who attacked four women in the Bronx and Manhattan over a week last month and remains at large.

In each incident, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator approached his female victims — ranging in age from 24 to 33 — and grabbed their buttocks before fleeing on foot. No serious physical injuries were reported in each incident.

Police said Perez allegedly struck first at about 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 16, when a 33-year-old woman was molested near the corner of Parkchester Road and East Avenue in Parkchester.

Two days later, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator struck again, groping a 28-year-old woman near the corner of East 185th Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Cops reported that the groper found his next victim in the subway system the following day, when he attacked a 24-year-old woman as she exited the Pelham Parkway station at about 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Finally, authorities said the suspect groped a 29-year-old woman at the 57th Street subway station in Midtown at about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Police described Perez as standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a rose tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.