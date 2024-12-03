Manhattan mystery: Cops seek help in solving death of Brooklyn man found in East River

James Simmons, 65, who resided on Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, was found dead in the East River in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 9.

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the public’s help as they piece together the mysterious death of a Brooklyn man last month.

James Simmons, 65, who resided on Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, was found dead on Nov. 9. Police said his body was discovered floating in the East River near the Manhattan Bridge in Lower Manhattan, within the confines of the 1st Precinct.

Simmons’ body was pulled out by NYPD members and brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Results were still pending as of Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources said.

It is unclear at this time whether foul play contributed to Simmons’ demise, sources familiar with the case reported.

So far, detectives have yet to recover any media from the scene where Simmons was found to help them pinpoint how he died. On Dec. 2, the NYPD released his image, which they obtained during the course of their investigation.

The NYPD urges anyone with information about Simmons or how he may have died to come forward. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also send a message on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips or on crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. All calls and messages are kept confidential.