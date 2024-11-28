Teenager in the Bronx charged with shooting man dead in daytime execution

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 15-year-old boy in the Bronx faces murder charges for shooting a man dead in a brazen daytime execution on Wednesday, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:42 p.m. on Nov. 27 near the corner of East 161st Street and Morris Avenue in Concourse, just down the hall from the Bronx County Hall of Justice.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, while on a footpost in the area, spotted the young shooter taking aim and firing multiple shots at the victim, a 29-year-old man. The man sustained a gunshot wound in the chest.

Cops said the shooter fled the scene on foot, and the officers who witnessed the shooting pursued him for about a half-mile to the corner of East 156th Street and Courtlandt Avenue, where the youngster was apprehended.

Meanwhile, EMS rushed the wounded victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. The NYPD did not release his identity due to his age.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Through Nov. 24, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 44th Precinct reported 14 homicides year-to-date, one less than the number tallied at the same point in 2023. The shooting total (43) was equal to last year’s year-to-date total.