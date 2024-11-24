Shooting on Cross Bronx Expressway claims man’s life, leaves woman wounded: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in the Bronx are investigating a deadly shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway early on Sunday morning that claimed a young man’s life and left a young woman wounded.

Police said the shooting occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at about 5:49 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the vicinity of Exit 1B and the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, within the 44th Precinct‘s confines.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the two victims, both 21 years of age, were riding in a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by a 27-year-old man.

Upon nearing the bridge and exit 1B, police said, an unidentified suspect in an unknown vehicle opened fire on the Corolla, which struck the two victims. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said Sunday evening.

Cops reported that the 27-year-old driver, who was uninjured, managed to head over to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where police were notified of the shooting.

Police said the 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his head, while the 21-year-old woman was wounded in the shoulder.

EMS transferred both victims to Harlem Hospital, where the young man was pronounced dead; the NYPD has not yet released his identity. The woman, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.