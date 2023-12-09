Bronx man sprayed and stabbed at barber shop; couple sought for brutal attack

The two suspects who pepper-sprayed, stabbed and robbed a man at a Bronx barber shop on Nov. 22, 2023.

Police in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding two people who pepper-sprayed and stabbed a man at a barber shop last month.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning images of a man and woman wanted for the attack, which occurred at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at 1912 Cross Bronx Expwy. in Parkchester.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified male victim became embroiled in an argument at the salon with the male suspect.

When the victim exited the barber shop, authorities said, the female suspect approached and attacked him with pepper spray. Seconds later, the male suspect exited the barber shop, displayed a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Following the stabbing, cops reported, the suspect forcibly removed $10 in cash from the victim’s hand. He then fled with the female suspect in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.