Suspects in Brooklyn shooting at bodega that left man wounded remain at large, cops say

Police are looking for two suspects who shot a man in Brooklyn on Dec. 14.

According to the investigation, the 29-year-old victim was engaged in a verbal argument inside a grocery store at 307 Malcolm X Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 9:35 p.m.

The dispute soon escalated, and one of the suspects discharged a firearm — hitting the victim multiple times across his body.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied victim to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene before police arrived.

NYPD officers did not release a suspected motive for the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made.

Police described the two suspects as having dark skin complexions, and standing around 6’4” tall.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 17, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 1,111 victims of gun violence in the five boroughs — a significant drop from the 1,522 shot during the same timeframe in 2022.

In the 81st Police Precinct, where the shooting occurred, there had been 21 people shot, compared with 38 people shot in the same location last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.