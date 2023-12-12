Quantcast
Police & Fire

NYPD investigating anti-Hispanic hate crime in Harlem

By Posted on
The suspect in the anti-Hispanic hate crime.
The suspect in the anti-Hispanic hate crime.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a brutal anti-Hispanic assault on Nov. 4 in Harlem. 

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the 43-year-old victim near 132 E. 111 St. at around 11:50 p.m. and hurled anti-Hispanic statements, before punching the victim in the head. 

The injured man took himself to an area hospital for treatment. 

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene before police arrived, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

