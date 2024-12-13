Yankees acquiring star closer Devin Williams from Brewers

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees are finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The two-time All-Star and two-time NL Reliever of the Year will take over the closer role. The Yankees are sending starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee.

Last season, Williams shined despite missing much of the year due to a stress fracture in his back. In 22 games, he collected 14 saves and had an ERA of 1.25. In his last full season in 2023, he pitched in 61 games, recorded 36 saves, and had an ERA of 1.53. New York put the cherry on top of what will be a solid 1-2 late-inning punch of Luke Weaver and Williams.

Known for his “air bending” changeup, Williams has quickly molded into one of the league’s very best relievers and projects to become the best Yankee closer since Mariano Rivera. He has a career ERA of 1.83 with 68 saves and won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2020. He was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023 and won NL Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2023.

To the Brewers, the Bronx Bombers sent a long-time fan favorite in Cortes. In his three years with the team, he finished with a 33-20 record and a 3.61 ERA. The Yankees also sent a highly-regarded prospect in Durbin, who had a chance to crack the roster in 2025 as a potential option at second base.

Williams will be a free agent after this season and is being paid around $8 million this season.

