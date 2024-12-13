Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A construction worker died of his injuries while on the job in Midtown on Friday.

Police say that at around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, two men, aged 45 and 35, were working in a cherry picker at 34 East 35th St., where, according to Gothamist, they were working to demolish a former church, when the cherry picker struck a beam.

The 45-year-old man hit his head and lost consciousness. Paramedics rushed to the site and declared the victim, whose identity has not been released pending family notification, dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old worker was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the situation remains ongoing.