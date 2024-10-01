Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicted a man for allegedly stealing watches off the wrists of senior New Yorkers on the Upper East Side.

Gary Sanders, 56, was charged with two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime and one count each of Robbery in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and False Personation.

“As alleged, Gary Sanders purposefully targeted three older New Yorkers in age-based robberies, injuring two in the course of the attacks,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Taking advantage of vulnerable, older New Yorkers is unacceptable and we will continue to hold those accountable who cause them harm.”

According to court documents, at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 5, Sanders allegedly followed a 74-year-old woman as she walked neared East 83rd Street and Park Avenue. Sanders approached the woman and pulled her watch off of her left wrist.

Sanders struck again on Aug. 24, when he allegedly followed an 81-year-old man at 6:30 p.m. near East 68th Street and 3rd Avenue. Sanders allegedly proceeded to pull the watch off of the man’s left wrist, causing swelling, bruising and pain.

Then, on Aug. 31, at 12:58 p.m. Sanders allegedly followed an 80-year-old woman as she was walking near East 75th Street and Park Avenue and pulled her watch off of her left wrist, causing bruising and swelling.

Sanders was apprehended by police on Sept. 7, where he allegedly attempted to prevent police officers from identifying him by giving them fake information.

If you or someone you know is 60 years of age or older and believe you are the victim of a crime, call 9-1-1 or contact the Manhattan DA’s office at 212-335-9007.