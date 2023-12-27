Trio of gunmen shoot man in the Bronx

The suspects in the Dec. 21 shooting in the Bronx.

A trio of gunmen shot a man in the Bronx on Dec. 21, and police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

The victim told police that he was walking near the intersection of University Avenue and W. Kingsbridge Road at around 12:40 p.m, when three men approached on a pair of mopeds.

One of the suspects then brandished a firearm and shot the 24-year-old victim in the left arm.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled the scene before NYPD officers arrived.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.