Police investigating shooting that injured two at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

Police at the scene of a shooting at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left two people injured on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at around 4:12 p.m. on Dec. 12, officers responded to a call regarding an assault in the rear of a New York City Housing Authority building at 433 Lafayette Ave. Upon their arrival, cops found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his stomach and left leg.

The victim was taken to New York Health and Hospitals/Kings County Hospital by paramedics in stable condition.

Shortly afterward, officers heard another man screaming in pain. The second victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are currently unknown, and no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips.