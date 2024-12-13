Cops seek creep who pleasured himself on the A train in Manhattan

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who masturbated on the A train in Manhattan.

The NYPD is looking for a creep who was spotted masturbating on the A train in Manhattan.

Police say that at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 11, a 25-year-old woman was on a southbound A train approaching the Chambers Street train station when she saw the suspect performing the lewd act. The man continued to ride the train to parts unknown.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.