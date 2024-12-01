Bronx home invaders assault couple at gunpoint: cops

Two of the Bronx home invaders connected to a Nov. 29 attack.

Three Bronx home invaders who terrorized and assaulted a couple in their apartment this weekend remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Saturday night images of two perpetrators connected to the attack that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the vicinity of East Tremont Avenue and Unionport Road in Parkchester.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that two male suspects forced their way inside the residence and confronted at gunpoint the victims, a man and a woman, both 27 years of age.

Cops said one of the suspects pistolwhipped the male victim while the other began choking the victim. After the female victim began screaming, police reported, the perpetrators exited the apartment and fled the scene along with a third suspect — a female who had been acting as a lookout.

The incident was reported to the 43rd Precinct. Police said both victims suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The images that police released show one of the male suspects and the female lookout at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.