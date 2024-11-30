Bronx hit-and-run collision leaves 3-year-old girl injured, moped operator at large

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the moped operator who struck and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl in a hit-and-run collision on Friday afternoon.

Police said the hit-and-run collision occurred on the sidewalk in front of 3041 Holland Ave. in Allerton at about 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, the moped rider operated his scooter illegally on the sidewalk and struck the 3-year-old girl as she walked in the area. Despite striking the youngster, police said, the operator did not stop and instead sped away northbound on Holland Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. EMS rushed the girl to Jacobi Hospital, where police said she was treated for minor injuries.

Early on Saturday morning, the NYPD released photos and video of the moped operator sought for the hit-and-run collision. Police described him as a man with a heavy build and a medium complexion who was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black sweatpants and black sandals while operating a blue scooter with black stripes down the sides.

He is pictured in the video walking through the area on the day of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.