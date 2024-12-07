Woman in Bronx struck and killed by tow truck driver in hit-and-run collision: cops

Police in the Bronx are looking for the tow truck operator who struck and killed a woman outside a hospital in a hit-and-run collision early on Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2024.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the tow truck operator who struck and killed a woman outside a hospital in a hit-and-run collision early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly incident happened at the corner of Seddon Street and St. Raymond Avenue, steps away from Montefiore Westchester Square Hospital, at about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 56-year-old woman, was struck as she crossed at the intersection by the unidentified driver of a white tow truck.

Despite hitting the woman, cops said, the driver did not stop and instead sped away from the scene heading eastbound along Seddon Street toward East Tremont Avenue.

Staff members from Montefiore Westchester Square Hospital ran out to provide aid to the victim, who suffered severe head trauma, law enforcement sources reported.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded to the incident. Hospital staff brought the woman inside for treatment, but she could not be saved. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is now leading the ongoing inquiry into the hit-and-run collision.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.