Queens crooks choke and rob man at subway station: cops

Two Queens brutes who choked and robbed a man on Thanksgiving night at a subway station remain at large, police reported.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two Queens brutes who choked and robbed a man on Thanksgiving night at a subway station remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released images Friday of the suspects behind the violent caper at the Grand Avenue-Newtown station on the R line in Elmhurst at about 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects confronted the victim, a 55-year-old man, at the station mezzanine just moments after he had exited an arriving Manhattan-bound R train.

According to police, one of the brutes wrapped the victim in a chokehold while his accomplice grabbed the man’s wallet, cell phone, and passport out of his pocket.

Seconds later, the perpetrators fled the scene to parts unknown.

The 110th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 were notified of the incident. Police did not report any serious injuries.

The images police provided show the suspects exiting a subway turnstile. One of the perpetrators had a light complexion and wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. The other had a medium complexion and wore a black knit hat and a black jacket while appearing to carry a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.