Subway slasher who attacked MTA worker in Queens still on the lam: cops

An MTA worker was attacked by a subway slasher on a stationary F train at the Jamaica-179 Street station on July 31, 2024.

Cops in Queens are looking for the slasher who attacked an MTA worker at a subway station early on Wednesday morning, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody assault occurred at the Jamaica-179th Street station on the F line at about 3:50 a.m. on July 31.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20, in responding to the reported assault, found the victim, a 54-year-old man, with slash wounds to both hands.

According to WABC-TV, the victim is an MTA cleaner who was attacked while on the job inside a stationary F train; the Jamaica-179th Street station is the last stop.

Reportedly, an unidentified, shirtless suspect approached the victim, engaged him in a dispute, then pulled out a knife and went on the attack.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the MTA and Transport Workers Union Local 100 (TWU) for comment on the incident, and is awaiting responses.

EMS rushed the wounded worker to Queens Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

Overall subway crime has dropped by more than 6% during the first six months of 2024, according to the NYPD. Year-to-date in the 107th Precinct through July 28, there had been 24 transit crimes, up from 22 tallied at the same time in 2023.